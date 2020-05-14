Plasma treatment reduces risk of death in patients with coronavirus, according to a new study – BGR

A new coronavirus study from Italy shows that plasma therapy can significantly reduce COVID-19 mortality in moderate to severe cases.

Research shows that plasma transfusion of COVID-19 survivors can improve the general condition of patients and reduce the risk of complications and death.

The study also indicates that antibody-based coronavirus treatment may yield results, and synthetic antibody drugs may be just as effective.

The new coronavirus is here to stay, experts warned this week. But that is not as bad as it may seem. We have learned to live with all kinds of pathogens over the years. Medical advances have eradicated some of them, but others are more difficult to kill. Take the flu and AIDS, which continue to spread despite our best efforts. However, both diseases can be managed successfully, as we have many therapies that are safe and effective.

The same will happen with COVID-19 in the not too distant future. We may have a reliable cure even before vaccines are widely implemented, and we've seen a mountain of evidence to support that idea. Doctors have reused several medications for COVID-19 therapy and are in the midst of creating antibody-based medications that could speed recovery. A new study suggests that antibody therapy may be helpful, as doctors in Italy demonstrated that plasma transfusion from recovered patients with COVID-19 can reduce death rates in severe cases.

Doctors have been using plasma therapy in infectious diseases for over 100 years, and have tried it with some success in patients with COVID-19 in several countries. Once you recover from COVID-19, your blood can carry antibodies that could prevent future SARS-CoV-2 infections. The stronger your immune response, the better the antibodies. These antibodies have already helped patients with severe cases, according to various reports from various countries. However, anecdotal evidence needs to be supported by more data.

Doctors in Italy have completed one of these studies that says plasma transfusion significantly reduces the risk of death. Detailed on Italian papers The Republic and Il GiornoThe study will soon be published in medical journals.

The conclusion of the research is that the mortality rate in patients with COVID-19 decreases significantly, from an average of 15% to 6% in patients experiencing a moderate to severe case. The study included 46 patients with varying degrees of respiratory failure, including seven intubated people. They were all over the age of 18, but they were not older, which is a risk factor for COVID-19. All tested positive and all had respiratory problems requiring oxygen therapy. Furthermore, CT examinations found bilateral pneumonia in all patients.

The study had three goals: to reduce patient mortality in the ICU, improve respiratory parameters, and improve treatment of inflammation, the document notes. The best results were obtained in the first objective, but other improvements were also observed.

"Initially, mortality in ICU patients was between 13-20%, about 15% on average," said Fausto Baldanti, director of virology at San Matteo di Pavia. The Republic. After treatment with hyperimmune plasma, it fell to 6%. "From one expected death for every six patients, we go to one expected death for every 16 patients," said the doctor. Il Giorno.

Baldanti also said that respiratory parameters improved dramatically after the first week. Similarly, the researchers noted a marked improvement in both pneumonia and infection.

The Italian plasma pilot study should be good news for the medical community battling COVID-19 in hospitals. People who have survived COVID-19 should also consider donating blood to hospitals running similar projects, which could save the lives of those patients who experience severe cases of the disease. Officials in Lombardy, the Italian region where the country's massive coronavirus outbreak began in February, are considering plasma banks.

More importantly, this study should be useful to researchers who are creating antibody-based drugs that may become more widely available than plasma soon. Several pharmaceutical companies are testing such drugs, including flame-based antibodies, which are apparently immune to SARS-CoV-2. These drugs must demonstrate their effectiveness in separate clinical studies before they can be approved for widespread use.

A doctor dresses in a protective suit before entering the intensive care unit at Covid3 Hospital in Rome. Image source: Davide Fracassi / Pacific Press / Shutterstock