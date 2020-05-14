Photos from Remy Ma and Papoose's romantic wedding anniversary bring conversations about the future and Fetty Wap

Remy Ma and Papoose are celebrating a huge milestone, and fans are more than delighted with them – the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

The woman and the television presenter took to Instagram, where she posted some stunning photos of her wedding renovation. In the photos, Remy looked more than dazzling in a see-through dress that revealed all of her feminine curves.

She used the title to tell Papoose that she wants to marry him again.

Remy wrote: "12 years! 🥰 Happy Anniversary Husband 💋 … I love you with every part of my being. Sidebar: These photos are from our ten year vow renewal; I know I said we would do it again at 20 years, but I think I want to marry you again soon ☺️lol … 15th anniversary is on !! 🔥 #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMa ”

A fanatic said this: "I'm going to get to that if you tell me the truth about what the actual event of the dam is. Is this time love .. love me a little! I can't wait to come back after after letting out your 30-day quarantine. 🤣🤣🤣 "

This follower replied: “He has been much happier since you were at home. 💕

May God continue to bless this union. Thank you both for being an example of real love. 🙏🏽❤️Pap the true definition of a rider. 🔥 "

This sponsor intervened: “The epitome of black love. The REAL definition of "Love and Hip Hop,quot; ️ ️ The happiest anniversary and many, many, many more. It is full of blessings, love and abundant peace. May God continue to strengthen your union. ❤️ #BlackLove Real #relationhipgoals "

A social media user made this comment: “Happy anniversary to both of you and many more to come❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Happy Anni !!!! I love you all 🤗🤗🤗🤗, my inspiration to repair my marriage. Papoose is honestly man's goal. No other man can compare.

This sponsor explained: "He is the best husband 🙏 you are such a genuine and beautiful couple 💜nahh everyone says they love Russels and pappose but deep down they want the future and Fetty waps 😂..women say the opposite of what they want 😁 "

This woman brought up this point about Future and Fetty Wap: "Lol,quot; no other man can compare "there are so many men who can compare, but women will go after bad men. I had to learn this as I grew up, and it helped me a lot in my love life. 😂 "

This supporter stated: “False, no woman with self-esteem wants Future or Fetty. People are asking a man like Russell all the time. I hate when men decide they know what women what. We are not saying otherwise. We are clear. Many men, on the other hand, will pretend they are one thing and then act differently, making us look stupid. No one looks at Future and says they really wish he were mine. None."

It seems that the couple grew closer over the years.



