Phase 2 Reopening in Napa easier for some stores than others – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (KPIX) – After weeks of taking refuge in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, some companies slowly returned to work in parts of the Bay Area, as the reopening began less than a week ago.

Many Napa business owners say sales really depend on what type of store it is.

The sidewalk pickup, which began last Friday when parts of California entered Phase 2 of its plan to reopen, is helping some types of businesses. For others, the image is not so clear.

A new chapter has started for Napa Bookmine.

"It has picked up a bit. I think people were taking advantage of the local delivery that we were doing," said Elayna Trucker of Napa Bookmine.

Sidewalk pickup is giving some customers a slow return to normal.

"I can look them in the eye. I can tell you that I support you. They were able to call me and let me know when my book was available and I live on the same street, ”said client Megan Healy of Napa.

At Shackford’s Kitchen Store, which has been in business for over 60 years, new owner Patrick Merkley decided not to take advantage of sidewalk pickup.

You are still working on how to protect your employees.

“Our staff is slightly older, so they are at risk. It's not fair for me to ask you to risk doing it, "Merkley said.

"The top and top priority is to make sure employers, employees and ultimately customers are safe," said Jeri Hansen of the Napa County Business Advisory Group.

To make that happen, Merkley and her niece are reorganizing their store with new aisles when they finally open with a target date of June 1.

“We are looking to remodel the store to meet various requirements. Opening it with more space. It's always been a little crowded, "said Merkley.

Furniture 4 less than Louis Salem in Napa has been in business for 28 years. The reopening of phase 2 has not helped.

"It's really like‘ how do I say 'tortoise walk.' Very slow … maybe we see one customer per day. There were no customers yesterday, "Salem said.