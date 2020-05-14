Phaedra Parks' Fans Can Join Her For Coffee This Morning On IG Live

Phaedra Parks excited her fans when she revealed on her social media account that people could join her for coffee this morning on IG live. See the exact message and details of what will happen today.

‘Join me this # Friday at #MorningCoffee 8amPST / 11amEST with @jacquereid as we discuss all the #TheGoodFight stuff at @cbsallaccess. From office politics, romance and drama to real understanding of social issues and race relations: @thegoodfightcbs has it and gets it right! If you haven't seen it, catch up and join the conversation! We will give away # promos and #prices "#TheGoodFight @TheGoodFightCBS,quot;, wrote Phaedra in his post.

Someone said to him: ‘I just saw you with a live quad. You are still hilarious. Waiting for his return if he still does not wish him all the success ", and another follower said:" I hope he is announcing his return to RHOA. The program needs you! "

Another commenter said: ‘Phaedra stopped playing and returned to the real Atlanta housewives. I miss the bleak southern bell. I don't even look anymore. I watch 90 day girlfriend. We want you back! "

Another follower posted this message: "You are sweet and kind and you know yourself, the whole drama is not you … I love housewives and all that is, but Miss Phaedra is phenomenal to return to all the drama,quot;. Stay blessed Miss Phaedra, you have an amazing family. "

One commenter said, "I think he was blessed to be a part of the housewives again," and someone else posted this message: "Yaaaas !! I'll tune in. Sending love from TX @phaedraparks. Keep moving and being blessed, your routine is admired. "

Someone else wrote this message: "Dear Lord, I have been asking for years. Now this year has been a difficult year, Lord Jesus. Blessing ourselves with Queen @phaedraparks would be the first step in positively moving towards a better future."

Ad

In other news, Phaedra celebrated her son's birthday not too long ago, and is now back on social media to offer her thanks to everyone who wished Dylan a happy birthday and stopped by to bring him something.



Post views:

0 0