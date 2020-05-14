PGA Tour promises slow deployment in exchange for action – Up News Info Detroit

Players, caddies, and key personnel will be screened once a week in tournaments and have their temperature taken every day as part of a PGA Tour plan to limit the risk of the new coronavirus when golf resumes next month in Texas.

The plan provides a glimpse into the significant changes to the return of golf, from the elimination of programs to designated hotels to the availability of charter planes that take players and their caddies from one tournament to the next.

The first trial is scheduled for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth on June 11-14.

The key components are testing, social distancing on and off the golf course, and creating what the course called a "bubble,quot; of essential people to be evaluated in tournaments.

"We are not going to play if we cannot do it in a safe and healthy environment for all of our constituents," said Tyler Dennis, the tour's chief operating officer.

He also said that the tour will not continue its tests if it takes away resources from the city where he plays.

Players and caddies will be sent pre-trip tests, and will be given the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 when they arrive at tournaments. The test, authorized last month by the Food and Drug Administration, involves a nasal swab. Results generally take a couple of days, and the tour hopes to use local labs for faster change.

Anyone with a positive result will have to withdraw from the tournament and isolate themselves for 10 days as long as there are no more symptoms and get two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The tour said it would give players and caddies a stipend to pay for self-isolation. Andy Levinson, senior vice president of tournament administration, said the tour would pay for all the test material.

Beyond testing, the tour recommends that players stay in a designated hotel and practice social distancing as if they were still at home avoiding eating in restaurants or meeting in bars.

On the golf course, players must handle their own clubs and let their carts rake the bunkers and remove the pins, cleaning both after they are done with them.

Another change: not shaking hands after the round.

In addition to having no fans for at least the first four tournaments, the tour does not allow family members and only limited support staff such as coaches and instructors. They would all be subject to the same level of testing: a health questionnaire and a thermal exam every day.

Levinson estimates that the key staff (players, caddies, officials, clubhouse staff) totals 400 people.

For charter flights, all passengers must have a viral test 24 hours before departure and then re-test when they arrive at the next event.

The tour said about 25 players remain abroad and recommended that they arrive at least two weeks before the tournament to meet the federal 14-day quarantine requirement.

A hotel will be designated for players, though players would be allowed to stay in motor homes if they have them, tour-approved rental houses, and their own houses if they live in the area.

Four fanless tournaments will be Colonial, the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. The tour said it will then decide whether it is safe for a limited number of fans.

