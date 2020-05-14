People of color could be hit hard to reopen, Los Angeles city councilman warns – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Everyone feels the so-called quarantine fatigue, but the rush to reopen may further affect communities of color, Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson warned in a video.

"Everyone wants to reopen, I want to reopen," Wesson said. "I just want to make sure it's done in a thoughtful and safe way because people of color work disproportionately in the kinds of jobs where, you know, they are supermarket workers, they are restaurant workers, they are blue collar workers." They don't work from the computer, so they will expose themselves more than the others. "

In the video he released on YouTube, Wesson says blacks, Latinos, and working poor have died in greater numbers of coronaviruses due to a long history of unequal access to healthcare.

"African Americans, in particular, represent 13% of the population of this country, but it is they who capture this virus in more than a third, that is, more than 33%, which is significant. That is alarming and I It would make it known that there are some disparities, at least in our public health system, that we have to talk about. "

Wesson says his constituents need more mass testing, especially where low-wage and minority workers live and work. He also says he wants more protective gear and more discussion about public health in these communities of color.