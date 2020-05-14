Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in LDJ Productions – Up News Info

Penske Media Corp said Thursday that it has made a strategic investment in LDJ Productions, an event production and technical management agency. PMC said the move will diversify its existing portfolio and enhance its ability to further leverage its brand content with an internal live media team. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PMC is the parent company of Up News Info and also owns Rolling Stone, Robb Report, SHE Media, ARTnews, WWD and Variety among other properties. New York-based LDJ, led by CEO Laurie DeJong, had previously worked with several of the PMC brands.

"Having worked with Laurie and her exceptional team at the events of various PMC brands, we know first-hand the quality of the people at LDJ," PMC President and CEO Jay Penske said today. “While some may only see a challenging environment for all of the live events and experiences, I see an opportunity to partner with one of the best experience agencies in the world and collaborate more closely with LDJ's unrivaled ability to deliver innovative experiences and of quality in our brands for many years to come. "

In addition to live events, LDJ has invested significantly in LDJ +, its "Virtual Event" platform as the industry spins to connect with the public digitally while maintaining high-quality production value.

Meanwhile, PMC brings LDJ its operating experience along with the potential for new business development and growth.

"Jay has brought together some of the best brands in the world under the PMC umbrella and we are delighted to join the growing team," said DeJong. "We look forward to building on our experience with PMC's ambitious and progressive brand leaders as we collectively dream of new ways to provide meaningful experience-based connections for our customers."