Peacock Introduces Opening Slate Before July Release – Up News Info

Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, has established its initial list of original content that will be available at its launch on July 15. Includes all episodes from the first season of Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost speedways; sports documentary Deep with Ryan Lochte; and feature film Psych 2: Lassie returns home. In addition, Peacock Kids will present new episodes of Curious George and two original DreamWorks Animation series: Cleopatra in space and Where's Waldo?. Release dates for future Peacock Originals and exclusive content will be announced later this year.

%MINIFYHTML9bd2fedb1275fa28bcccb9326030909618%

"Our variety of Peacock originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content, regardless of genre or format," said Bill McGoldrick, president of Peacock Original Content. "We are proud to establish our voice and are excited to develop our strategy to attract a large audience to Peacock."

%MINIFYHTML9bd2fedb1275fa28bcccb9326030909619%

Related story What streaming price? For newer players like HBO Max, it's not a simple equation

The complete whiteboard follows below.

DRAMA

NEW BRAVE WORLD

(l-r) Joseph Morgan as Cjack 60/57, Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage

Photo By: Steve Schofield / Peacock



Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As New London citizens, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, Winter & # 39; s Tale, Downton Abbey) embark on a vacation in the Wild Lands, where they are engulfed in a heartrending and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), Who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt his utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to deal with the repercussions.

From UCP, in association with Amblin Television, the series is produced by David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) and Grant Morrison (Batman, Justice League), along with Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans), co – Presidents of Amblin Television. Wiener also serves as the showrunner for the series. Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Black Mirror: Striking Vipers) will direct the first two episodes and will be executive producer on the series.

THE CAPTURE

Callum Turner as Shaun Emery

Photo by Steve Schofield / PeacockFilms / Nick Wall



The Capture is a conspiracy thriller that explores a haunting world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services. When Private Shaun Emery's (Callum Turner, War & Peace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to faulty video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter. But when damning CCTV footage from a London night comes to light, Shaun's life takes a surprising turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again. Detective Inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger, Strike, Patrick Melrose) was recruited to investigate Shaun's case, but she quickly realizes that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective. The capture also stars Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Hand of God), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken), Ben Miles (The Crown, Coupling), Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy), Lia Williams (The Crown, Kiri), Sophia Brown (Clique, Marcella) and Paul Ritter (Chernobyl, Friday night dinner).

From Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, The Capture is created, written, and directed by Ben Chanan (The Missing, The People Next Door). Executive producers are David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Rosie Alison (Paddington 2, The Light Between Oceans) and Tom Winchester (Endeavor, Bouquet of Barbed Wire) for Heyday Television, Tom Coan (Hanna , The Long Song) for NBCUniversal International Studios, Ben Irving (Gentleman Jack, Silent Witness) for BBC One and Ben Chanan. Derek Ritchie serves as producer.

COMEDY

INTELLIGENCE

Intelligence is a comedy in the workplace set in the UK government communications headquarters, a kind of more bureaucratic, weirder and more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle national and international cybercrime from a desktop computer. When a pompous NSA maverick agent, Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer, American Crime Story, Friends, Band of Brothers) comes from the United States to join the team, he recruits computer analyst Joseph Joseph (Nick Mohammed, The Martian, Ted Lasso ). Christopher Robin) in a seizure of power that threatens to disrupt the team's ability to combat cyber terrorism.

%MINIFYHTML9bd2fedb1275fa28bcccb9326030909620%

Produced by Expectation, Intelligence is created and written by Nick Mohammed. Mohammed also serves as Executive Producer with Nerys Evans (Catastrophe, In My Skin) for Expectation, David Schwimmer, and Morwenna Gordon (Urban Myths, Code 404) for Sky. Tom Hodges (Homecoming, Trust) serves as co-executive producer. Charlie Leech (Lovesick, The Wrong Mans) is the producer and Matt Lipsey (Little Britain, Sick Note) is the director. NBC Universal Global Distribution handles international rights on behalf of Sky Studios.

PSIC 2: LASSIE COMES HOME

(l-r) James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dule Hill as Gus Guster

James Dittinger / Peacock



Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, This Is Us, American Housewife) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a psychological-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible events in his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday, A Million Little Things, Psych) and Gus (Dulé Hill, Suits, Psych) return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes feel awkward on their old grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, loved ones, or quality bay area bakeries. What they discover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych 2 is a feature film.

Psych 2 is written by Steve Franks (Psych, Big Daddy), who also directed, Andy Berman (Rosewood, Psych) and James Roday. Executive producers are Steve Franks, Dulé Hill, James Roday and Chris Henze (DeTour, Psych).

SPORTS

IN DEPTH WITH RYAN LOCHTE

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Ryan Lochte (Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars) was at the center of a scandal that has since eclipsed a decorated swimming race that includes 12 Olympic medals. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is looking forward to one more opportunity to become part of the EE Team. USA And prove that he is not the same man he was four years ago.

In Deep with Ryan Lochte is produced by Peacock and NBC Sports Films.

LOST SPEEDS

Created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dale Jr. Download), this series is an exploratory look at the great racing cathedrals of the past. Dale Jr. and co-host Matthew Dillner (Dale Jr. Download) tells the stories of freeways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overcome by nature. Racing legends unite as guests throughout the series.

Lost Speedways is produced by Peacock and Dirty Mo Media, with the support of NBC Sports.

CHILDREN

CURIOUS GEORGE

(l-r) The man in the yellow hat, curious George

Courtesy of Universal 1440 Entertainment / Peacock



First introduced to the world of children's literacy more than 75 years ago, Curious George® was created by Margret and H.A. King in 1941 and remains one of the most beloved children's classics of all time. The animated series is geared towards preschool viewers and follows the adventures of everyone's favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity to bring luscious antics, gentle humor, and heartfelt excitement to each fun-filled episode. With a focus on education, the award-winning Emmy® program incorporates early concepts in math, science, technology, and engineering and encourages children to use their imaginations and expand their own investigations of the world.

Curious George's voice cast includes Emmy® Award winner Frank Welker (Scooby Doo and Guess Who?), Jeff Bennett (The Loud House), and Rino Romano (Spaceballs: The Animated Series).

Universal 1440 Entertainment, the original content production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, continues to develop and produce Curious George ensuring that the timeless character remains easily accessible today and for many future generations.

DREAMWORKS CLEOPATRA IN SPACE

Cleopatra in Space is a comic adventure centered on the untold story of Cleopatra's adolescence. Viewers can follow Cleo (Lilimar Hernández, Bella y los Bulldogs, Knight Squad) as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet ruled by talking cats and where she discovers that she is the prophesied savior of the future world. To prepare for her role and mission, Cleo is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to face the bad guys, figure out how to eventually go home to Egypt, as well as tackle the ups and downs of being a teenager in high school.

Based on Mike Maihack's award-winning graphic novel series, Cleopatra in Space is produced by Doug Langdale (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) and Scott Kreamer (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness).

DREAMWORKS WHERE IS WALDO?

Twelve-year-old Waldo (Joshua Rush, The Lion Guard, Andi Mack) and his best friend Wenda (Haley Tju, Bella and the Bulldogs) are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society, the international order of curious travelers who travel the world celebrating cultures and problem solving through observation. Their mentor, Wizard Whitebeard (Thomas Lennon, The State; Reno 911: The Odd Couple), an experienced wanderer, sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn a living and someday become wizard-level wanderers . But in the path of Waldo and Wenda is his rival Odlulu (Eva Carlton, Little), who cannot help but cause trouble wherever he goes.

F.M. De Marco (Spy Kids: Mission Critical) and John Tellegen (Spy Kids: Mission Critical) were executive producers on the series.