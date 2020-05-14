Peacock announces Psych 2, Brave New World & More Originals for its July 15 release!

based on Aldous Huxleygroundbreaking novel, Brave New World Imagine a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, game of Thrones, The theory of everything) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, Winter's Tale, Downton Abbey) embark on a vacation in the Wild Lands, where they find themselves embroiled in a heartbreaking and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: a Star Wars story, Praise when it ceases!), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt his utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to deal with the repercussions.

Brave New World also stars Demi Moore, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya.