Patagonia forges its own path after coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– At a time when several retail stores are eager to return to business, Ventura-based Patagonia has decided to take a different approach to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Much is still unknown," said Joy Lewis, Patagonia retail manager. "We are proceeding cautiously, we are putting employees first, and I keep saying," People about earnings, "and that seems to be our guiding light for this."

Ethical and environmental issues have always been at the heart of the multi-billion dollar sustainable clothing company, but nothing has proven those values ​​like COVID-19.

"One of our core values ​​is: You are not bound by the convention," said Lewis. "And I still think there is no better time for us to start thinking really creatively about how we operate retail in a pandemic and after a pandemic."

Most of the company's 100 stores worldwide are still closed, cutting the retailer's profits in half, and Lewis said 80% of retail employees have been laid off. Those needed in warehouses wear masks, undergo temperature controls, and keep their distance.

The company has recently been able to reopen a handful of its European stores by appointment only, allowing customers to shop one at a time while wearing masks, and any outerwear they try on is steamed afterward.

But Lewis knows that it is not retail that will help the company recover from the effects of COVID-19, but its growing online presence: a learning curve for neighborhood stores that once thrived on community meetings focused on their physical locations.

"It was really great to see how we have been able to engage communities virtually," he said. "A yoga class in the past where 20 people would attend a physical store now has hundreds of attendees online."

The company said it hopes to be able to reopen some US stores. USA For appointments in late June, but Lewis said it will depend on how the situation unfolds.

"I don't know if we'll be the last to reopen, but I think we'll be pretty close," said Lewis. "We are building a business for the next 100 years."