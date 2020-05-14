Pac-12 teammates praise CU Buffs Karl Dorrell – Up News Info

When Colorado hired Karl Dorrell as his soccer coach in February, he raised some eyebrows across the country.

During the CU search, Dorrell's name never appeared on a candidate list; He had not been a head coach since UCLA fired him after the 2007 season; and he has spent all but one season (2014) since then as an assistant coach in the National Football League.

However, at least two Pac-12 trainers applauded the hiring.

During a Pac-12 webinar on Wednesday, Herm Edwards of Arizona and Chip Kelly of UCLA praised Dorrell.

"I thought it was a great hiring from (CU athletic director) Rick George," Kelly said. "I don't take out the box (perception); I understand that he went out and hired a very good person and I think Karl will do a very good job there."

Kelly said she knows Dorrell, who has been a head coach at UCLA since 2003-07, for a long time.

"He has an incredible reputation, as a person," said Kelly, who trains in the NFL between 2013 and 2016 before returning to college football. "He is a good human being. I have never heard anyone say anything negative about Karl. He does things right. He holds people accountable; he takes responsibility. He had an incredible reputation as a position coach in the National Football League."

Edwards also said that he has known Dorrell for many years. Edwards, the NFL coach between 1992 and 2008, said he has seen Dorrell grow as a coach.

"A man of great character and integrity," said Edwards. “I saw him as a young coach progress and move up the food chain to become a head coach and all that kind of good stuff and I only saw him work from afar.

"You couldn't get a better guy to lead that football team."