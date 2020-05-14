Home Local News Pac-12 teammates praise CU Buffs Karl Dorrell – Up News Info

When Colorado hired Karl Dorrell as his soccer coach in February, he raised some eyebrows across the country.

During the CU search, Dorrell's name never appeared on a candidate list; He had not been a head coach since UCLA fired him after the 2007 season; and he has spent all but one season (2014) since then as an assistant coach in the National Football League.

However, at least two Pac-12 trainers applauded the hiring.

During a Pac-12 webinar on Wednesday, Herm Edwards of Arizona and Chip Kelly of UCLA praised Dorrell.

