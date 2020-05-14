Outside of Egypt, critics speak freely. Inside, families pay the price.

CAIRO – When a popular Egyptian blogger shared a horrible video of a military officer cutting the finger of an unidentified body and setting the body on fire, it was one of the most shocking images to emerge from Sinai, where the Egyptian army has been fighting against Islamist militants in A Hidden War.
As an exiled dissident, Abdullah el-Sherif could afford to be brave enough to broadcast the video in March. But days later, security agents broke into the homes of their relatives in the coastal city of Alexandria and arrested their two brothers on terrorism charges.
Mr. Sherif is now in Qatar, out of the reach of Egypt's security forces, while his brothers languish in a maximum-security prison outside Cairo.
The Egyptian government, which has stifled almost all criticism at home, is now trying to silence critics abroad by imprisoning relatives in Egypt, human rights groups say. Since the beginning of last year, he has arrested the relatives of at least 15 dissidents in exile.
Security officers broke down front doors, confiscated money and passports, forced parents to report their children on television, and detained parents and siblings, several of whom were accused of terrorism and jailed.
"It is nothing less than collective punishment," said Amr Magdi of Human Rights Watch, which since 2016 has documented raids on the families of 14 exiled dissidents. At least 20 family members have been detained or processed.
El-Sherif, whose YouTube videos often accumulate two to three million views, said Egyptian officials told him that if he stopped his critical broadcasts, his brothers would be released.
"I feel really bad," he said. "I've lost my appetite. My mother and father call all the time, crying on the phone and asking me to quit. I don't know what to do."
The head of Egypt's State Information Service did not respond to a request for comment.
Egypt's rulers have long employed such tactics against the families of suspected drug traffickers and jihadists. But as President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has stepped up the crackdown in recent years, he has broadened his focus to target families of exiled dissidents, journalists, and cultural figures.
A recent case involved an exiled actor, Mohammed Shuman, who made an emotional appeal on Facebook from Turkey for the release of his brother and son who, he said, had been jailed in retaliation for his role in a movie highlighting police brutality. .
Within Egypt, Mr. Sisi imprisoned opponents and largely subdued the media. Its intelligence services have acquired stakes in the largest private television networks, blocked more than 500 websites, and even censored the scripts for the very popular television series that the Egyptians are currently accumulating during the holy month of Ramadan.
But his tight grip on the Egyptian media may have inadvertently helped raise the profile of the overseas-based media and bloggers.
Egypt's nominally independent private TV stations offer similar news and commentary in favor of the state. Talk show hosts seem to be singing from the same hymnbook. Newsletters may have a bit of control of the Soviet era, while government critics are branded as agents of the illegal Muslim Brotherhood or puppets of rival Qatar.
When Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi died in June, every Egyptian television station led with the same 42-word bulletin, evidently dictated by security agencies.
Bored by homogenous programming or in search of unfiltered news, Egyptian viewers increasingly turn to foreign media as an alternative.
In addition to YouTube channels like Mr. el-Sherif's, there is anecdotal evidence that many Egyptians quietly tune in to opposition television stations like Turkey-based Mekameleen, which sympathizes with the banned Muslim Brotherhood, and Al Sharq .
"The regime is giving a gift to its Islamist opponents," said Ezzedine C. Fishere, a professor of Middle East politics at Dartmouth College. "If all the television channels say the same thing and all the newspapers have the same headline, you need at least someone who is making a joke about the president or the regime." And they find it at these points of sale.
Like stations in Egypt, overseas media sometimes offer highly partisan news coverage that includes false information. But they also offer prohibited rates: satires that gently mock Mr. el-Sisi, video clips from closed Sinai, and snippets of information about Mr. el-Sisi's life and family.
It was YouTube videos of Mohamed Ali, a disgruntled construction contractor living in Spain, that sparked protests in Cairo in September against the palaces that el-Sisi is building for himself in Egypt.
Mr. Sherif, the video blogger, fueled the outrage with a Filtered video taken inside a palace under construction in El Alamein. Several weeks later, security officers forced Mr. Sherif's father to report him publicly on television.
"Those who are not happy with what he says are also upset with us," said Mr. el-Sherif's father, Muhammad el-Sherif, fighting back tears. footage broadcast on pro-state channels. "We are ordinary people."
The government has dismissed Mr. el-Sherif's clever broadcasts as little more than an agitprop sponsored by his enemy, the illegal Muslim Brotherhood, and his foreign rival, Qatar. The Sherif said he funded his work through his work as an editor at an Arab television station, which he declined to name, and through YouTube audience earnings.
Relatives of opposition television presenters have been subjected to similar tactics.
Haytham Abokhalil, a television presenter for Al Sharq in Istanbul, aired leaked photos of Mr. el-Sisi's wife and children in October. Days later, security officers removed his brother, Amr Abokhalil, a psychiatrist, from his clinic while the patients watched. Dr. Abokhalil is now detained in prison.
"My brother doesn't even approve of my work," said Haytham Abokhalil, who described himself as a former member of the Muslim Brotherhood. "His arrest is a punishment, a message that what I'm doing has a price."
The Sherif said he recently learned that an Egyptian court had sentenced him to life in prison for his YouTube broadcasts. It was "painful,quot; to learn that his brothers are in the country's top maximum-security prison on their own, he said. But he doubted that even if he left his transmissions, they would be released.
"I know this army," he said.
Nada Rashwan contributed the reports.