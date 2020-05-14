Outpouring love, respect for the man who helped save a 6-year-old boy from the closed shed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML4442b9922f32113109b782bf2a05c31117%

– "I couldn't finish listening to it the first time," said Norma Rocha. "He broke my heart,quot;.

Juan Vaquero's daughter said she couldn't bear to listen to the recording her father made of his conversation with the 6-year-old boy locked in a shed.

Vaquero's call to Child Protective Services and the help he gave the police did not make him comfortable living in the motorhome that rents out to the now-arrested suspects, the girl's grandmother and her boyfriend, but it is a sacrifice that He said he would do it again. to help a child

"It didn't surprise me at all. That's what it is. Taking care of others," Rocha said of her father.

On CBSDFW's Facebook page, viewers have shared their thoughts. The word that people keep using is "hero,quot;.

"That hero is my father," said Rocha.

"It means a lot," said Vaquero.

However, Vaquero cares about his 6-year-old neighbor, now in foster care.

I used to tell him, he says, whatever you need, just ask.

Many people have offered to help Vaquero by donating thousands of dollars to a fundraiser.

"I never expected such a beautiful response," he said.

Now she is making arrangements to move in with her family.