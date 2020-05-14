Our 5 favorite baseball cards Topps from the & # 39; Project 2020 & # 39; include Tony Gwynn, Mike Trout

Topps' "Project 2020,quot; collection has been polarized due to the creative freedoms it takes to recreate historic baseball cards.

Throughout the year, famous artists are releasing iconic card versions in their own creative styles. Like any job, but especially one related to a timeless hobby like card collecting, there are powerful views on the company's success.

We thought a version of Bob Gibson's 1959 card was terrible, but some people see it as one of their group favorites due to its unconventional approach.

Our list below of the favorite "Project 2020,quot; cards released so far, then, will likely lead to further disagreement. It's okay. Passionate exchanges about these jobs are at the heart of the business.

This is what we have enjoyed the most (in no particular order):

1980 Rickey Henderson, Card No. 21 (Matt Taylor)

What better representation of the eccentric figure than Rickey Henderson maintained than the striking impression of Matt Taylor?

It's amazing when baseball cards provide insight into what a time period or player was like for those who didn't see it. Early 1900's cards are great for that reason; they are a portal to a different era in American life.

You could finish this job in 2050 when someone asks to describe what Henderson was like and convey the message perfectly: flashy, lush, full of life.

Rickey Henderson by Matt Taylor https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/af/4e/rickey-henderson-project-2020-matt-taylor_1gry77sg1fcar1mi3rxco5axup.png?t=353038818,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1952 Willie Mays, Card No. 15 (Andrew Thiele)

It's impressive how much complexity Thiele can fit into a single baseball card without feeling too full. It could also function as a painting, which is a testament to what he has done with the colors and textures around Mays's main image.

Willie Mays by Andrew Thiele https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2b/4b/willie-mays-project-2020-topps_1i85zyu6bkitp10b67o9bytvyq.png?t=353429146,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1980 Rickey Henderson, Card No. 57 (Blake Jamieson)

This version of the 1980 Henderson card appears differently than Taylor's creation, replacing the funk of No. 21 with an explosion of green and yellow.

It strikes a good balance between being an eye-catching job and something subtle and warm enough not to overpower your eyes.

Rickey Henderson by Blake Jamieson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/28/49/rickey-henderson-project-2020-topps_10lyvvdfrdesc1hihmjfcfodw0.png?t=354626242,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1983 Tony Gwynn, Card No. 40 (Naturel)

There's something quite magical about this card and how it transforms the background beyond Gwynn into what any baseball park in the world could be. A complete series of action shooting baseball cards with this concept would be fun.

Using shapes instead of letters is also an interesting touch for the artist.

Tony Gwynn for Naturel https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ca/77/tony-gwynn-project-2020-topps_112ukvzhh1ns113zhnts3ivics.png?t=354357658,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



2011 Mike Trout, Card No. 4 (Ermsy)

Here's a psychedelic journey from an Ermsy card based on the best player of this generation.

We imagine this to be the version of the trout-throwers who see their nightmares, their hauntingly slashed eyes, and their monstrous bat speed enough to cause a cold sweat.