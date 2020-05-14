Orlando Von Einsiedel, Nat Geo team in the Doc series of the Nobel Peace Prize – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando von Einsiedel, whose short doc. The white helmets picked up the 2017 Academy Award, has partnered with National Geographic to launch a series of short films to celebrate the Nobel Peace Prize from around the world.

The five documents will be released on Nat Geo's YouTube channel on May 20. Three are making world premieres, while two will screen at Telluride in 2019.

All films were directed by von Einsiedel and produced by Grain Media and Rideback. Are:

In the fire (Telluride 2019) – In an area of ​​Iraq destroyed by ISIS, Hana Khider leads a women's team of Yazidi deminers in her attempts to clear the land of mines. Your job is to thoroughly search for explosive traps in bombed buildings and fields, where wrong movement means certain death. Hana works for the Mines Advisory Group, an organization that is part of the "International Campaign to Ban Landmines," a coalition awarded the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize.

Lost objects (Telluride 2019 and 2019 AFI Fest Audience Award winner) – In the chaos of the world's largest refugee camp, Kamal Hussein is a beacon of hope. From his shabby little cabin, armed only with a microphone, he has been tasked with trying to reunite the thousands of Rohingya families who have been torn apart by violence and ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. However, by finding lost family members and reuniting them again, you are not just helping them. He is also finding peace for himself. Kamal's work is funded by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, winners of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1954 and 1981.

The lost forest (world premiere) – An international team of scientists and explorers carries out an extraordinary mission in Mozambique to reach a forest in which no human being has trodden. The team, including some of the world's leading climate change experts, aims to collect data from the forest to help us understand how climate change is affecting our planet. But the forest is on top of a mountain, and to reach it, the team must first climb a 100m rock wall. The scientist's work is based on research by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, winners of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

Being human (world premiere) – In war-torn South Sudan, Makur Diet knows the horror of the conflict very well. More than ten years ago, he lost his leg to a bullet. Desperate for his future, Makur almost gave up, until one day he was given a prosthetic leg, and with it a new lease on life. Makur now dedicates his life to helping others who have been wounded in the war to walk again. Makur works on an international committee of the Red Cross center in South Sudan. The ICRC received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1917, 1944 and 1963.

An unfinished symphony (world premiere) – The Miagi Orchestra is a South African orchestra dedicated to helping the nation overcome decades of violence, conflict and division through the power of music. The film follows two of its musicians: Tsepo Pooe, who grew up in Soweto Municipality; and Lize Schaap, who grew up in rich Pretoria. Through their eyes and the different experiences of growth in South Africa, we understand the enormous impact that apartheid continues to have, but we also see the hope of a brighter future for the country. The mission of the Miagi Orchestra is inspired by the work and legacy of Nelson Mandela, winner of the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize.