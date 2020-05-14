Oklahoma's New Filming Guidelines Leave Much to "Consider" – Up News Info

Oklahoma Film + Music Office has released guidelines for filming in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. Entitled "Filming During COVID-19: Considerations for Oklahoma Cinema," the eight-page document includes the word "consider" more than 50 times.

Oklahoma is not a major filming location, but Tava Maloy Sofsky, director of the state film office, said: "More than a dozen new movies have shown an interest in bringing business to Oklahoma."

The list of considerations your office has presented includes:

• People who have been ill should consider not returning to work until the criteria for interrupting isolation at home are met, in consultation with health care providers and state and local health departments.

• During the workday, if someone develops a temperature above 100.4 ° and / or symptoms (ie fever, cough, or shortness of breath), you should consider immediately notifying your supervisor and leaving the group.

• Consider temperature control points during check-in and before arriving on set.

• Medical personnel should consider taking temperatures / verifying medical credentials / approvals.

• Consider daily deep cleanings before the start of the day and during daily wrapping procedures.

However, these guidelines are not required to qualify for the state's generous 35% -37% cash discounts on qualified expenses. If producers, for example, do not want to "consider the size of the PPE and adjust it to minors," they do not have to and can still receive the tax credits.

As a disclaimer at the bottom of each page, it states: “The information and actions listed in this document are recommendations and are not required or required to use the Film Enhancement Reimbursement Program or complete preparation, production or publication in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Office of Music and Film is not responsible for, nor does it oversee, health and safety regulations on the set. If you have additional questions regarding COVID-19 precautions, use the recommended links provided in this document, located on page 8 ".

Sofsky said: "As one of the first states in the country to start reopening, (the Oklahoma Office of Music and Film) has been strategically collaborating with film industry leaders and state government leaders to prepare to open up safe way".

The protocols that industry leaders are working on are expected to have considerably more teeth. As the OK film office points out: “The considerations provided in this document are not exhaustive or comprehensive. Guild, union, business, studio, local, state and federal guidelines may be more restrictive. As film productions make operations decisions while the pandemic persists, they can consider and continue to adhere to local, state and federal guidelines. "