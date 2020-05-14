Officers run for their lives after Big Rig Barrels spin out of Texas Interstate – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BELL COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.CPM / CNN) – Terrifying moments for a Texas police officer and state trooper while standing on an Interstate-35 access road and a semi-trailer truck toward them.

Dashcam video shows men of the law working on a separate crash involving an 18-wheeler, when the driver of another semi-lost control on I-35 heading south crossed a median and two lanes of highway .

Fortunately, the soldiers and the Belton Police Department officer saw the large platform and were able to run away.

At the time it was raining and the roads were slippery. No one was seriously injured.

In a social media post, Belton police reminded drivers to adjust their driving speeds to suit weather conditions.

Belton is about 45 miles southwest of Waco.