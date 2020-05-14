Oakland bans sale of food and food trucks in city parks until May 31 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Officials in Oakland announced Thursday that the city would restrict sales at parks, including food trucks, until the end of May to encourage physical estrangement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city made the announcement in a press release issued Thursday afternoon, stating that the ban on selling vehicles in the parks would begin on May 15 and end on May 31. The ban extends to food trucks, which will not be able to operate in or near Parks in Oakland.

The new measures were aimed at reducing the concentration of people in city park areas.

The announcement noted that parking lots in all Oakland parks would also remain closed until the end of the month. Additionally, cars would not be allowed to park alongside Lake Merritt on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as during Memorial Day vacations.

Authorities still want walkers, joggers, and bikers to get the outdoor exercise and fresh air they need, but they think it's important to discourage gatherings and crowds in the parks. Oakland's Slow Streets program that is closing city streets to cars and other motorized vehicles is also making it easier for people on foot and by bike to exercise in neighborhoods across the city for exercise.

On Fridays and weekends, City Park Ambassador teams will continue to walk through city parks and surround Lake Merritt in brightly colored shirts to remind park users of park rules and physical distance, and provide facial covers and information about the free tests of COVID-19.

"Parks and outdoor spaces provide much-needed respite for Oakland residents year-round, especially as we take refuge on-site to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Mayor Libby Schaaf. “But our parks have become overcrowded on the weekends, and for our collective health, we need to give the Lake, and our City parks, a break! We hope that the presence of our new Park Ambassadors will help remember, educate, and engage the Oakland community around the Alameda County Shelter-in-Place Order. "