nVidia: Nvidia Launches Chip for Data Center Economy – Latest News

Semiconductor firm Nvidia Corp on Thursday announced a new chip that can be digitally split to run several different programs on one physical chip, the first for the company to match a key capability on many of Intel Corp's chips.

The notion behind what the Santa Clara, California-based company calls its A100 chip is simple: helping data center owners get all the computing power possible from the physical chips they buy, ensuring that the chip never remain idle. The same principle helped fuel the boom in cloud computing in the past two decades and helped Intel build a massive data center business.

When software developers turn to a cloud computing provider like Amazon.com or Microsoft Corp for computing power, they don't rent an entire physical server within a data center. Instead, they rent a software-based portion of a physical server called a "virtual machine."

Such virtualization technology arose because software developers realized that powerful and expensive servers often ran well below full computing capacity. By dividing physical machines into smaller virtual machines, developers could include more software, similar to the Tetris puzzle game. Amazon, Microsoft, and others built profitable cloud businesses by extracting all the computing power from their hardware and selling that power to millions of customers.

But the technology has been mostly limited to Intel processor chips and similar chips like those from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Nvidia said Thursday that its new A100 chip can be divided into seven "instances."

For Nvida, that solves a practical problem. Nvidia sells chips for artificial intelligence tasks. The market for these chips is divided into two parts. "Training,quot; requires a powerful chip to, for example, analyze millions of images to train an algorithm to recognize faces. But once the algorithm is trained, "inference,quot; tasks only need a fraction of the computing power to scan a single image and detect a face.

Nvidia hopes that the A100 can replace both, being used as a single large training chip and broken into smaller inference chips.

Customers wanting to test the theory will pay a hefty price of $ 200,000 for Nvidia's DGX server built around A100 chips. In a call to reporters, Chief Executive Jensen Huang argued that the math will work in Nvidia's favor, saying the computing power on the DGX A100 was equal to that of 75 traditional servers that would cost $ 5,000 each.

"Because it is fungible, you don't have to buy all of these different types of servers. Utilization will be higher," he said. "It is 75 times better than a $ 5,000 server and you don't have to buy all the cables."

