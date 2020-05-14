Not the ramen, Lawd! Workers at the Maruchan Ramen noodle factory test positive for COVID-19, the factory remains open

This COVID-19 disease is affecting everyone, Roomies! Ramen noodles aren't even safe.

According to @foxla, workers at the Ramen Maruchan noodle factory in Richmond, Virginia, were infected with the disease.

"At least seven workers at the Chesterfield County facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now quarantined," Fox LA wrote.

Seven workers may have been infected, but that did not stop production of the beef and shrimp-flavored noodles because the plant is still open.

"A spokesperson for Maruchan Virginia Inc., which is a subsidiary of Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd in Tokyo, told the news station that the factory remains open despite positive cases."

While the factory is still open, powers will be sure to disinfect the area, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Following the discovery of infections, we performed a deep clean based on the guidelines of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and will continue to apply safety and disinfection precautions beyond what the CDC and the department have described health, and as of now, the plant is operational, "a Maruchan spokesperson told WRIC-TV."

The company also ensured that they will continue to work closely with all parties involved, including CDC, to ensure that its employees, community, and products remain safe.

The food industry has seen a major disruption due to the pandemic. As we previously told everyone, Wendy's has removed burgers from their menus in some places, due to a shortage of meat.

According to reports, 5,000 meat and poultry plant workers were infected with COVID-19, at more than 100 plants in 19 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Protect the food, Lawd!

