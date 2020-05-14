North Texas City sells naming rights for public services to support local businesses – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ever wanted to name a local park, playground, or even a tree after you? A North Texas city now gives you the opportunity to do just that.

The City of Keller is selling temporary naming rights to services for everything from trees to entire buildings to raise money for a COVID-19 loan program for local businesses.

Part of the city's "Beyond the Mask,quot; campaign, loans of up to $ 5,000 would be forgivable as long as the business remains open for one year after receiving the money.

The naming rights for the sale start at $ 100 for the bricks that will enter a project in the Old Town section of the city next year. You can get a temporary poster on a bike rack for $ 1,000. Dog litter bag stations are priced at $ 1,500. The entire Bear Creek Park can be renamed for $ 20,000.

There have been some initial commitments to naming trees and banks, according to JoAnn Malone of the Greater Keller House, who is helping develop the program with the city's COVID-19 task force.

On Wednesday, he received a pledge from the developers of a new Hampton Inn in the city that will open next month for $ 2,500, enough to name a water source or hand sanitizing station.

Matt Matthews with Matthews Commercial said his company would name a tree or parking spot. He was also helping to reach potential donors for the effort.

"A lot of people want to support, and they have reached out before this started, asking how they can support," he said.

The goal is to reach $ 300,000. The city has already committed $ 100.00 for that.

Almost any business in the city would be eligible to apply, as long as they can demonstrate that they were affected by the pandemic.

"I think the paperwork will be less complicated," said Malone. "The criteria is that you are within the city limits and up to date. We are not doing credit checks and things like that."

Last month, the camera helped support local restaurants, covering part of the bill for customers who ordered takeout. That turned $ 13,000 into more than $ 60,000 in sales for those businesses, Malone said.

The money from the name fees will be paid to the Golden Triangle Rotary Club, so that donations are tax deductible.