North Shore communities tell Bay Area hikers to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

FORT BRAGG (KPIX): It's hard to blame someone for wanting to leave the Bay Area for a day amidst the permanent order to stay home. While people are supposed to stay, some are going out to places like Fort Bragg and that is creating a gap between the locals on the north coast.

"They are coming," said Roger Larson, owner of the Cleone grocery store near Fort Bragg. "Outsiders have come and I noticed it last week."

Despite efforts to keep crowds away, hikers hit the shoreline last weekend, leaving Fort Bragg residents with mixed emotions.

"Well, it's divided in the middle," said Hawk Stever regarding views on and around Fort Bragg. "Half of us need tourism, it's the only way we are going to keep money, but half of us want to stay safe." We all want to be safe. "

"Unless you're traveling or maybe looking for a story, you shouldn't be here," said former mayor and current Fort Bragg city council member Lindy Peters. "This is how they feel."

Peters says the community is proud to be virus-free and many people think restless visitors to the Bay Area could threaten that state.

"Yes, there are people who don't want people to come here. Period," Peters said.

"We depend on people from out of town," said Suhail Ahmad, owner of the Surf Motel and Gardens. "If you look around here, you will hardly see anyone staying here."

Ahmad spoke on the other side of this division. He says the local economy needs outsiders to visit and stay in the city.

"This city is totally dependent on tourists," says Ahmad. "There are a lot of jobs, and right now, there are no jobs."

It is a complicated business, trying to manage the reopening of a community that depends on dollars from outside the immediate area. Even some of the business owners who think that people should be allowed to visit worry about too many people.

"If things opened up, this whole place would be crowded," Larson said of the areas around the beaches. "It would be full. Do we want that?

"And then you have this kind of view dichotomy," Peters said. He has been trying to close divisions while helping those struggling in the economic downturn.

Locals here understand the desire of Bay Area residents to escape. However, they offer a word of caution. There isn't much open on the Mendocino coast for those who pass by.

"I have family in the Bay Area," said Stevers. "What are they supposed to do? They're kind of stuck there, but they can't come here and hold on because there are so many things closed, you know?"