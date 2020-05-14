NORAD fighter jets practice intercepting strategic bombers – Defense Blog

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Hornet CF-18 fighter aircraft, under the control of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), practiced identifying and intercepting United States Strategic Command bombers on May 11 to demonstrate the air defense capabilities of Canada and the United States.

The NORAD CF-18 and F-16, supported by stratotankers KC-135, intercepted the B-1 USSTRATCOM when it entered the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone and again when it entered the US Continental NORAD Region. USA, According to a recent service statement.

"Conducting multiple interceptions in the Canadian and continental US regions of NORAD exercised our ability to defend the native lands," said General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, NORAD commander. "As we fight COVID-19, we remain closely linked with our other fighting commandos. Our collective work enhances our ability to deter, detect and, if necessary, overcome any threat to North America. "

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and combat aircraft to identify the aircraft and determine the appropriate response. Identification and monitoring of aircraft entering a US ADIZ. USA Or Canada demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.