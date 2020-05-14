No woman is happy overweight

WENN

As you applaud the hit maker & # 39; Hello & # 39; for winning her weight battle, the co-host of & # 39; The Talk & # 39; He admits he used to date older women when he was 100 pounds overweight.

Sharon Osbourne has applauded Adele for winning their weight battle, insisting that they never believe in women bigger than life when they insist that they are happy being fat.

The television personality, who was once overweight 100 pounds (45.3 kilograms), was excited to see the new and slim appearance of the singer of "Hello", which Adele recently revealed on social networks, and insists on that no woman is delighted with being overweight.

Speaking on his American television show "The conversation"Sharon said," when these women say they are really happy in their bodies, I don't believe them. My body was very, very big but I was not happy. Of course on the surface, but at night alone in bed, I was very unhappy. "

"I totally understand Adele. It was her time to lose weight, that's all on her journey and in her life. She must have felt, you know, 'I'm going to try to lose weight for any reason' – health, I'm sure … "

"She looks absolutely fantastic. I am happy for her and everyone should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She did it for no one but herself."

Sharon, who is married to the rocker Ozzy Osbourne, admits that she liked to date "bigger women" when she was overweight, "I felt comfortable when I was with older women. I felt like we had something in common. We never talked about it, but there was this underlying connection that we had and always I felt that way. "