No Love For Hollywood with Ryan Murphy cancellations, exhibition fights, and submission – Up News Info

As festivals continue to cancel and studios pull out on release dates, the film industry is determinedly pursuing what it recognizes as a dangerous stage. "Even Hollywood needs love once in a while," Samuel Goldwyn once proclaimed, but instead he faces stubborn exhibitors like AMC and Cineworld, who criticize studios for breaking the 90-day window. He also takes on the Netflix-led streamers producing content at a pace that would make Louis B. Mayer cringe. And she faces a trapped television audience that will never leave their sofas again, even if it means surrendering to a film embezzlement like Ryan Murphy's. Hollywood (More on that later).

In place of love, the only certainty that filmmakers can trust this year is a new set of Academy rules that allow for eligibility for movies that premiere on a streaming service or on-demand platform. To be sure, the sparks of optimism always reside in those movies that no one has seen yet: Mank David Fincher or Beginning Christopher Nolan or Dune by Denis Villeneuve or even the unlikely remake of Steven Spielberg West side story. These films together could detonate the kind of exuberance he received Midnight Cowboy and The graduate in the late 1960s, when everyone decided to pay homage to their run-down movie theaters (the only ones doing business today are drive-in cinemas).

If you're willing to trust Netflix's new excessively caffeinated limited series Hollywood, the zenith of the cinematic experience did not actually occur in the 1960s but in 1947 in the form of a successful film titled Meg. Not only was it brilliantly filmed, it was also a miracle of diversity starring a black actress, written by a black writer, and distributed by a woman-run studio.

None of these miracles really happened, of course, nor was there any trace of reality in anything else depicted in Murphy & # 39; s Hollywood, a community dominated by gay predators, mob agents and financial thugs, and also, Murphy assures us, by some jealous idealists. . In Murphy's version, the city's talent was handled by a megalomaniac pervert whose star "discoveries" turned out to be gay, and by a pimp who ran a Hollywood gas station. Both characters are absurd exaggerations of real people, marginal players even unknown to the mainstream.

It was also perverse for Murphy to set his action in 1947, a year in which Hollywood was experiencing a moment of relative courtesy. An excellent movie titled The best years of our lives won the oscar Year and Razor's edge. Classy stars like Fredric March and Olivia De Havilland dominated the awards alongside royal directors like David Lean and Frank Capra.

By contrast, Hollywood on Netflix features cartoon cameos depicting George Cukor, Vivien Leigh, Tallulah Bankhead, and other luminaries of the time, all of whom are drunk or drugged. Rock Hudson also has a cameo, portrayed as a fool who can't carry a line (he won an Oscar for Giant)

Murphy's Admirers (also created Attitude and Joy) argue that he set out to send a Hollywood B-picture to underline his historical underperformance on diversity and gay rights, but, if he did, he chose a difficult time. Today's films could use an infusion of loyalty and support, especially from Netflix, which continues to benefit greatly from its resources in talent and intellectual property. Netflix, like The Economist In short, "it represents a continuation of a century's deviation of television from the content of cinema."

In fact, some of us become downright sentimental about cinema. Like Anthony Lane in the New Yorker Memories: "Details are sparse and memories are hazy, but I seem to recall a time when we sat in a darkened room, lined up, and often uncomfortable, and paid for the privilege, even though screenings began at a determined time and content had been determined in advance on our behalf. "

But as Lane reminds us, "These were in the old days when people used to do the strangest things."