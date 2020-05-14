Nikki Bella was rushed to hospital due to pregnancy scare

Instagram

Nikki reveals in her podcast that she and her daddy, Artem Chigvintsev, traveled to Los Angeles to have their unborn baby rechecked for a heart scare.

Nikki Bella She was recently rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for her unborn baby to be "screened" after experiencing a "cardiac scare."

The 36-year-old woman and her twin sister Brie Bella are pregnant, and the former fighter announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé and ex "Dancing with the stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev in January 2020.

Talking about the latest installment of "The Fine podcastHowever, Nikki revealed the health scare, explaining that the doctors "thought they saw something in our baby's heart."

"Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to have our baby verified," he explained. "Everything turned out great, which is why we were so blessed and happy."

The retired WWE star recently confessed, "This is not what I imagined my first pregnancy would be," after the coronavirus crisis forced Nikki to spend her time locked up.

"I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem was unable to come," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I had to go alone. I was literally in the car, crying. I thought, 'Just come in, you're fine.'

Nikki's due date is in early August, while Brie will give birth in late July.