Nicole Scherzinger, Ashlee Simpson, among the celebrities who join the Happy Hour series organized by Digital Lifestyle Brand Now // With – Up News Info

Nicole Scherzinger, Meghan Trainor, Robert and Cortney Novogratz, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross will appear on It's 5 o'clock somewhere, a celebrity happy hour series to premiere Thursday on the NOW // with digital lifestyle and commerce platform.

%MINIFYHTML21e82791af1482f8d6a0d6a1644e182919%

Singer Macy Gray will present the first episode. His version of "Stayin 'Alive," the classic Bee Gees album, will be the series' main theme. Proceeds from the downloads go to the Women's Shelter in Downtown Los Angeles.

The goal of the series, according to a press release, is to meet the challenge of COVID-19's requests to stay home and "ignite a retail revolution." NOW // with will feature celebrity recommendations for clothing, accessories and a wide range of other products.

Related story The advertising climate has "calmed down," says CW chief sales officer Rob Tuck: "Business is starting to recover"

The company was founded by Abra Potkin and Nicole Winnaman, each of whom has a broad resume in the television business, with stints on major networks and production companies. Actress Charlotte Ubben is an investor and board member. Strategic investors include BRON Ventures and Lyonshare.

%MINIFYHTML21e82791af1482f8d6a0d6a1644e182920%

While brand marketing specialists, digital entrepreneurs, and media companies have lobbied for years to unlock new business opportunities, the effort has taken on a particular urgency during COVID-19. The pandemic has already forced companies like Nieman-Marcus into bankruptcy. The outlook is highly uncertain for many smaller vendors, especially in the absence of foot traffic, shopping malls, or stores in many US cities. USA

Potkin said the crisis "has created an immediate opportunity and a" call to action "for talent to shed light on smaller, direct-to-consumer brands that have found that they need a lifeguard in these tough times."

Winnaman added: "Almost overnight we have seen the world change behavior and shopping, as we know it has changed forever. How many times do we all want to be able to buy? Sex in the city And how many hours did we waste searching for that dress or that shoe?