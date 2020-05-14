Nick Cordero's wife shares how optimistic he is about his full recovery from the coronavirus

Instagram

A day after announcing that the Broadway star has finally woken up from his coma, Amanda Kloots opens in an interview that she has been able to respond to commands by following up.

Nick Cordero& # 39; wife Amanda Kloots She is optimistic that her husband will "be released from the hospital" after their intense coronavirus battle.

The Broadway star woke up from a coma this week (begins May 11), after spending more than a month in the hospital battling Covid-19. She suffered two mini strokes and a series of blood clots that forced doctors to amputate her leg, but the progress she has been showing in recent days makes Amanda feel more positive about her future.

"The nurse told me yesterday: 'We're not pushing him out of the hospital … He is leaving this hospital' … and I'm like, 'OK, that's it, I like it that! & # 39; " Amanda smiled during an interview with the American television show "Extra".

Nick has been able to respond to the commands by following up: "When we ask him a question, if it's a yes, look up, if it's a no, look down," Amanda explained. And although he is "doing that regularly," he is still so weak that he finds it "exhausting."

But she hopes that, with more practice, he will build up his strength until he can respond verbally.

As for the first thing she is going to say to her husband when she can eventually see him in person, Amanda said, "I think I'm just going to reiterate that he did it." You did this, you got over it, you fought and you are strong and we are going to do this together. "When you realize what you have overcome, I think you will find this inner strength that will overcome all odds."