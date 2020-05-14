NFL stars DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar wanted an alleged robbery

Instagram

Arrest warrants have been issued in South Florida for the New York Giants cornerback and the Seattle Seahawks cornerback, who face four counts of armed robbery.

NFL stars DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar They are wanted by the police in connection with an investigation of armed robbery. Arrest warrants have been issued in South Florida for the two professional footballers, according to Miramar police.

New York Giants Baker cornerback faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. As for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dunbar, he is wanted on four counts of armed robbery.

According to the police report, Baker and Dunbar were allegedly involved in the incident that took place early Thursday, May 14, at a party that started on Wednesday night. TMZ further reports that the two athletes, both from Miami, were hanging on a cookout, playing cards and video games when an argument erupted and Baker pulled out a semi-automatic firearm.

Baker and Dunbar began stealing from the party guests, and the latter helped take watches and other valuables as directed by Baker. Police say that at one point Baker ordered a third man, wearing a red mask, to shoot someone who had just entered the party, but no one was finally shot.

The men reportedly escaped with more than $ 7,000 in cash, along with several valuable watches, including a $ 18,000 Rolex watch, a $ 25,000 Hublot, and an expensive Audemars Piguet watch. There are conflicting eyewitness reports on whether Dunbar was armed with a gun or not.

Some people at the party told police that they believe the robbery was planned, because when the three men finished carrying their valuables, they escaped in three cars, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, which were strategically positioned to "speed up" an immediate game. "

According to a witness, Baker and Dunbar had lost about $ 70,000 at a party a few days earlier in Miami. They had reportedly "lost" money on high-risk card games and other forms of gambling. They were told they played again at the May 13 event, when an argument broke out and Baker allegedly overturned a table and broke his piece.

Police say they have been in contact with representatives of the suspects and are currently working on a planned surrender. The Giants also released a statement on Baker's arrest warrant, saying: "We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with Deandre. We have no further comment at this time."