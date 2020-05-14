NFL players charged with armed robbery at a party in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) – Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses charged them with a robbery of armed hand at a party, authorities said Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML80afd3a1187aa785cb442e5059e4efc317%

Miramar police issued arrest warrants against the two men on four charges of armed robbery on Thursday. Baker faces four additional charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a gun, the order said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began stealing thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables from others at the party, witnesses told investigators.

Police said the four men fled the house in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would facilitate a quick exit, leading detectives to believe the theft was planned. No injuries were reported.

Baker and Dunbar are both from Miami.

Baker was one of only three picks in the first-round draft the Giants had last season. It was Georgia's 30th pick. He played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions. It was the last of the three New York teams in that first round.

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre, "the Giants said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

%MINIFYHTML80afd3a1187aa785cb442e5059e4efc318%

Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as Florida's undrafted free agent in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.

"We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and he is still collecting information," the Seahawks said in a statement. "We will defer all additional comments to league investigators and local authorities."

Dunbar spent a Thursday video conference with the Seattle media for the first time since he was traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

"You just want to feel loved at the end of the day. … I just hope to pay them the way I behave as a person, "Dunbar said in the video conference.