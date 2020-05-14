New photos of imprisoned rapper Kodak Black revealed

New photos of the rapper, Kodak Black, show that he may have gained weight while staying behind bars. As previously reported, the rapper was sent to jail after he tried to cross the border between the United States and Canada with weapons and drugs, although he is currently serving a sentence for another crime.

Hot New Hip Hop picked up on a DJ Akademiks Instagram post in which Kodak Black appeared to be escorted by a security guard to a different cell. For the past few months, the rapper has claimed to be a victim of abuse by cruel guards, and his lawyer has even asked Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill for help.

Users of social networks, using the image below as an example, believe that their statements must be true. Kodak is currently serving his sentence for lying about information while requesting a registered firearm.

Along with his previous infringer status, Kodak was punished by the court system. However, the rapper's fans are unhappy with the fact that he is behind bars even though his crimes are not violent.

Earlier this year, Kodak Black claimed that he was the victim of abusive security guards and that he was not allowed to see members of his family. He also alleges that he was prohibited from using communication devices such as email or telephone.

In the above Instagram photo, Kodak Black can be seen with the security guard, and in the comment section below the photo, fans clamor for his early release. So far, fans have noticed that the 22-year-old artist appears to weigh around 20 pounds more, though it's hard to tell because of the prison outfit he's wearing.

On the other hand, fans were grateful and felt lucky that her hair is as wild as ever.

Kodak has encountered controversy on several fronts repeatedly in recent years, including when he yelled at Lauren London shortly after the death of her man, Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey Hussle was killed by a gunman, Eric Holder, near his Los Angeles clothing store.



