New Patriots WR Lee eager for a fresh start after injuries

BOSTON (AP) – For wide receiver Marqise Lee, signing with the Patriots this offseason was not about New England championship history.

It was about going to a place that would give him the best chance to prove that he can still play soccer.

The 39th overall pick in the 2014 draft for Jacksonville, Lee appeared in 53 games in his first four seasons, catching 171 passes for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns. But he missed the 2018 season with a knee injury and a shoulder injury that limited him to six games last year.

"After these certain injuries, there are some people who get discouraged and tend to want to turn it off." It's kind of a motivating factor for me, "Lee said during a conference call on Wednesday." I just want to see where I am right now. I can't wait to get out there and play soccer, which I feel like I haven't played in years. " .

New England was weak as a catcher last season in quarterback Tom Brady's senior year with the team, and Lee is the most important addition to that group. The Patriots also added former Arizona Cardinals catcher Damiere Byrd, but for now they will rely on veterans Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu, as well as sophomore players N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

Lee said Brady's departure to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not stop him from signing with the Patriots.

"Not at all, in all honesty," said Lee. "I knew that in recent years I have not had the opportunity to go out and do the things that I really needed to do as a player." … What better place to try to get back to yourself other than New England? Very strict, basically everything about football and running your business. "

While meeting your new coaches and teammates has been a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't started entirely from scratch.

Since signing with the Patriots, Lee has spoken to new assistant Jedd Fisch, who has spent the past two seasons with the Rams. Fisch's role has not been officially announced in New England, but he was offensive coordinator with the Jaguars in 2014 when Lee was a rookie.

"I was a little relieved to go to a team and not meet anyone else," said Lee.

Lee is only focused on making the most of his new beginning.

"I'm here," said Lee. "They need a body. I am a healthy body. I'm just going to rock and try to do whatever I can. "