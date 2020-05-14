New Chinese naval training plane makes its first flight – Defense Blog

The Chinese advanced naval training aircraft has made its first flight, marking a key milestone for its development, according to the Guizhou Aviation Industry Import / Export Company (GAIEC)

The two-seat JL-9 naval variant developed for the Naval Air Force of the People's Liberation Army (PLANAF).

As FlightGlobal reported, visually there is little to differentiate the plane from the JL-9 baseline, other than the plane's wingtip extensions and the modest changes to the plane's tail base.

In turn, Scramble Magazine has noted that the aircraft may not be complete yet, as a necessary stop hook is not yet seen for ship-based operations. However, this type of swordfish may also be for the exclusive use of ground training of naval pilots.

China's naval pilots have also been training on the JL-9 aircraft carrier training version, known as the JL-9G, which has a tail hook suitable for arrested landings.