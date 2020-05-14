Netflix Buys The World On Tribeca Award Winner "The Hater" – Up News Info

Netflix has taken over global rights from Polish director Jan Komasa The enemy, which won Best International Narrative Film at this year's Tribeca Film Festival digital.

Komasa is the director of the 2020 Oscar nominated Polish film Corpus Christi. Her previous projects include Suicide room, Warsaw Uprising and Warsaw 44.

His follow-up, written by Mateusz Pacewicz, follows a young man who seeks a purpose in a network of hatred and violence that he tries to control

The cast includes Maciej Musiałowski, Vanessa Aleksander, Maciej Stuhr, Agata Kulesza, Danuta Stenka, Jacek Koman.

The producers were Jerzy Kapuściński and Wojciech Kabarowski. The producers were Naima Film (Poland). Canal +, TVN (television channel) and Kino Swiat (distribution company) are co-producers.

"We are very excited to add the recently awarded Best International Narrative Film at this year's Tribeca Film Festival The enemy from Polish director Jan Komasa to the Netflix catalog, "said a Netflix spokesperson." This title will be available to our members worldwide in July 2020, and to our Polish members as soon as the licensing window allows, which is scheduled for March 2021. "

Kino Swiat managed the sales rights.