Netflix 7-Figure Mark Wahlberg Our Jersey Man David Guggenheim – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: In a seven-figure deal, Netflix has acquired Our jersey man, a star vehicle for Mark Wahlberg to be written by Safe House writer David Guggenheim. Described as a blue-collar spy movie, the movie will be produced by Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson, who came up with the idea. Offers are closing now.

All participants are in business with Netflix. Wahlberg and Levinson have just arrived Confidential Spenser, inspired by Robert B. Parker Spenser For Hire Novels That movie was viewed in part or in full by 85 million, making it the second most viewed movie for Netflix.

Guggenheim is the creator and executive producer of the television series Keifer Sutherland. Designated survivor which moved to Netflix television after a 2-season series on ABC. He is also an executive producer on the protagonist of Kurt Russell. Christmas Chronicles, which is now a franchise for the Netflix feature set with the second installment currently in post-production directed by Chris Columbus.

Guggenheim and Netflix feature director Scott Stuber worked together on scribe Safe House's first spec script, released by Universal Pictures in 2012 starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. Stuber produced that movie.

Wahlberg is represented by WME and Leverage; Guggenheim is represented by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner's Lit Entertainment and Ziffren, Brittenham.