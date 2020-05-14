Nearly 3 million US workers filed unemployment claims last week

Nearly 3 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That brings the total number of people applying for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic it exploded in March to 36 million.

Another 3.5 million people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the week ending April 25, a federal program for self-employed and contract workers. Most nonessential companies remain closed, but states have begun easing restrictions for some retail establishments, despite concerns that this will not cause new infections.

The number of first-time applications for unemployment aid has decreased for five consecutive weeks, suggesting that fewer companies are cutting their payrolls. However, by historical standards, the number of weekly claims is still huge, reflecting an economy that is sinking into a severe recession. Before this year, the record for weekly unemployment claims was 682,000.

The big question is how many of these layoffs will be permanent. While the majority of unemployed workers hope to return For their jobs within six months, a recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research estimated that 42% of recent layoffs will become permanent.

With reports from the Associated Press.