NBC Acquires Canadian Medical Drama Series "Transplant" – Up News Info

NBC is expanding its line of medical drama series programming with hit Canadian series Transplant. The network has acquired the first season of 13 episodes of the medical drama currently airing on Canada's CTV network. A release date will be announced later.

%MINIFYHTML58c6de7b23ced47ca0e6c08ebc35067a19%

The move continues a network trend of acquiring scripts produced series to reinforce programming alignments due to continued production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus. There is much uncertainty about when television series will be able to resume production amid the pandemic.

Since its premiere on February 26 on CTV, Transplant It is the most watched Canadian series with a total of viewers this year of broadcast, seeing the continuous growth of the audience week after week.

Created by Joseph Kay, the series centers on Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian doctor with proven skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash struggles to rebuild his medical career.

Hamza Haq (Quantico) stars, along with Laurence Leboeuf (Missing), John Hannah (Marvel & # 39; s Protection agents.), Jim Watson (Mary kills people) and Ayisha Issa (Polar).

NBC has a long history with successful medical series, starting with critically acclaimed ERand his current successes New Amsterdam and Chicago Med.

%MINIFYHTML58c6de7b23ced47ca0e6c08ebc35067a20%

Kay is an executive producer with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed on CTV, Transplant It is produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution manages the worldwide distribution of the series.