NASA could accidentally create the first man-made meteor shower – BGR

NASA's DART mission will test the feasibility of redirecting an asteroid, but the debris it creates could spawn the first man-made meteor shower.

The DART mission includes a spacecraft that will crash into one of the rocks that make up the binary asteroid Didymos.

A new study suggests that we might see some of the debris light up the night sky.

NASA's next test of an asteroid redirection system may accidentally trigger the first man-made meteor shower. That's according to a study published in The Journal of Planetary Science which evaluated the potential results of the upcoming space agency Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

The objective of the mission is to test the feasibility that a spacecraft can save Earth from an asteroid impact by crashing into it before it reaches our planet. The mission will send a fast-moving spacecraft to the binary asteroid Didymos, targeting the smaller of the two space rocks as scientists on Earth observe the results of the impact.

This is a big problem, and someday we will have to rely on spacecraft like the one used in the DART mission to push a large and threatening space rock out of a collision course with Earth. However, as the authors of the new study explain, the impact itself can disturb the debris on the asteroid's surface enough to create an artificial meteor shower here on Earth.

The good news is that researchers say the amount of material thrown into space (called an ejection) will be relatively small. It wouldn't be enough to cause us trouble here on the surface, but it could be a concern for both manned and unmanned spacecraft.

"The DART project can also represent the first human-generated meteoroids to reach Earth and is a test case for human activity on asteroids and their eventual contribution to the meteorite environment and the risk of impact from spacecraft. space ", write the authors. "This study finds that very little material expelled by DART will reach our planet, and most of it only after thousands of years. But some of the material ejected at the highest speeds could be sent to Earth crossing paths almost immediately, albeit at very low flows. "

The vast majority of the debris generated by the DART spacecraft will remain with the asteroid thanks to the pull of gravity. A small amount can make its way to Earth quickly, and other debris could find its way here many centuries from now. All of the material reaching Earth is likely to burn in the atmosphere, producing the familiar glow we expect from natural meteor showers.

NASA will closely monitor how the entire saga unfolds, but it would certainly be a bummer if, in the midst of testing an asteroid defense system, the space agency accidentally drops small space rocks on an already-orbiting spacecraft. around the Earth.