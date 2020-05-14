Mysterious Drama "Close Up" Doesn't Go Free – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has passed Close up, the executive pilot pilot of an hour-long suspense drama produced by How to escape murder creator Peter Nowalk and Mary Rohlich (atypical). The series was created on ABC Signature, which is part of Disney TV Studios, as part of Nowalk's general agreement at ABC Studios and its cable / broadcast division ABC Signature.

Written by Keith Staskiewicz, the series was set in Centerville, NJ, a suburban city like any other … at least on the surface. Centerville high school student Rachel Guyer is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown and turn her community from the inside out.

The pilot was shot late last year in Vancouver, with Natalie Chaidez as showrunner. Close up He starred in Fivel Stewart with Millicent Simmonds, Anthony Keyvan, Karin Konoval, Yaani King Mondschein, Sean Blakemore, Jennifer Spence, Megan Charpentier, newcomer Alexander Grant, and Van Crosby completing the series' regular cast.