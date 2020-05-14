Mpls. School Board approves new comprehensive district plan despite community protests – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe0d16b4adee03ae3e6abd0f3cc376ca218%

The Minneapolis School Board approved a new comprehensive district design despite protest from some in the community.

The vote went 6 to 3 in favor of the comprehensive district design developed by Superintendent Ed Graff and his staff.

"The vote of the school board is really a culmination, or really three years of work, which had only one main objective and that is to design a system to create conditions so that each student, regardless of their zip code, receives a complete education," Graff said.

The plan calls for moving the magnet programs downtown to Bethune, Hall Elementary and Franklin Middle schools.

North High will become a technology hub with professional coding, robotics, and engineering classes.

The measure will reduce the cost of transportation by $ 7 million.

Superintendent Ed Graff says that CDD will increase academic achievement for students of color, increase growth and proficiency in math and literature.

"Implementation begins in the next two to three years and it will really make a difference in the district's ability to provide a comprehensive education to all of our students," said Graff.

"At a time like this, we are so focused on trying to meet the needs of our students, especially now that we are so far from them that this advancement feels so offensive," said second grade teacher Greta Callahan.

Callahan says that despite protests from parents and community members last week, the board still voted for drastic changes during a pandemic.

Even more annoying: the teachers, who will implement the change, were not involved in developing the new plan.

“Seeing us laid off over and over again, especially now when we are asking for a delay, as we need to put our energy towards our students, we still don't know what distance learning will be like for the rest of this school year and we will continue it until the fall. Callahan said.

The board admitted to suspending its own policies and rules to approve CDD.

The district has developed metrics for each part of the plan that will be presented at a board meeting later this month.