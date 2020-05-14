Mother fined $ 1K for entering Manhattan Beach gated park, asked to pay more than $ 1.5K deposit to combat it – Up News Info Los Angeles

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – A mother speaks after receiving a $ 1,000 fine for taking her children to a park that was off-limits due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was later told that he would have to pay the fine plus a $ 1,500 deposit to combat it.

%MINIFYHTML68c7d76e8c1909bf3b2579e974e5c75e17%

Hawthorne resident Samantha Harte and her two young children were summoned April 4 for being at Pollywog Park in Manhattan Beach.

"In fact, I started crying in the park because it was one of those moments where I was experiencing America in such a different way," said Harte.

At that time, the park was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police confirmed that there were signs at the time of the summons.

Harte said he knew the playground was prohibited because it was clearly cordoned off.

"To enter the park there was no barricade that I got under, or any rope that I climbed through," said Harte.

She said two police cars were parked on the grass, but officers did not approach her for about half an hour.

"They said we have been giving warnings and people are not listening and now we are giving appointments," said Harte.

There was no dollar amount on the subpoena, but weeks later, Harte received a letter in the mail from a private law firm on behalf of the city.

According to the letter, if you wanted to fight the ticket, you had to submit a written appeal, as well as the $ 1,000 fine and a $ 1,500 deposit.

%MINIFYHTML68c7d76e8c1909bf3b2579e974e5c75e18%

"The place where it becomes really difficult, regardless of the side of the problem you are in, is how, during these times, you can ask someone to make such a large deposit just to express their voice, to a group of people , what happened that day, "Harte asked.

Manhattan Beach made national headlines last month for issuing a similar $ 1,000 ticket to a surfer who refused to leave the closed beach. Officials said he ignored multiple warnings.

Harte said he did not argue with officers or resist the appointment.

"In no way or form was I on that playground to step on the heels and make a statement," Harte said.

A spokesman for the Manhattan Beach Police Department said he was surprised to learn that Harte was issued the full amount, but that ultimately the decision rests with the City Attorney.

The City Attorney's office did not immediately respond for comment.

Pollywog Park has reopened since then.