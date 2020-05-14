MLS wants all teams to play in Orlando, says AP source – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbcd6984427c9804993ca17862b7fc85819%

Major League Soccer is considering resuming the season this summer with all teams playing in Orlando, Florida.

Details of the plan are still being considered, but the league's 26 teams and limited staff would likely be protected in a complex with games played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, a person with knowledge of the plan to The Associated. Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the plan has not been formally announced. The proposal was first reported by the Washington Post.

The teams could head to Florida on June 1 for training camps. The league suspended play on March 12 after the teams had played only two games.

"I think the league is still in a stage, from what I understand, where this particular idea is something that they have in mind and are trying to get feedback from the teams on how it might look and how it might work." Nashville coach Gary Smith said. "Personally, again, we are in unknown territory here. Certainly, along with most people, I have never seen anything like this before. Therefore, you have to be a little more open about what a season could be like.

Other proposals have included teams playing a tournament-style competition in four different cities. There is also a chance that teams will return to their home stadiums for games after the season restart in Orlando.

It was not immediately clear if any of the plans had been submitted to the players union.

Early Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state was open to leagues looking to restart or start their seasons.

"All professional sports are welcome here to practice and play," said DeSantis. "What I would say to league commissioners is that if you have a team in an area where they just won't be allowed to operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida."



The ESPN facility has 17 fields, so it could accommodate multiple teams. MLS held its All-Star game in Orlando last year.

"What I can say if this community is ready to do it, then Orlando is the perfect city to host an event like that," said Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja. “The experience, the infrastructure, everything. Orlando has everything to sustain it. If the league decides to do that, I think it will be a good decision to play it here. They are just rumors at the moment, but I don't see any other city that has the experience and the possibility of holding an event like Orlando. "

MLS took the first step toward resuming the season last week when teams were allowed to start voluntary one-on-one training at team facilities under strict guidelines. The next step would be small group training.

But several teams, including the Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes, have been unable to participate due to restrictions on staying home in their communities.

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said Wednesday that his team has begun the process of acquiring evidence for both the coronavirus and the antibodies associated with it, the next step necessary to return to play. Sporting was the first team to design a comprehensive protocol for individual workouts.

“At the end of the day, I think that all of us as teams want to play again as soon as possible, for many different reasons. And I would say that the players, I think, also want to do that, "said Vermes. "We all want to make sure that we are doing it in a safe environment, and we are also doing it in a meaningful way."