MLB Quarantine Questionnaire, Part 2: Players, broadcasters, journalists about life without baseball

With baseball on hiatus as the powers-that-be in the sport try to figure out how to restart the 2020 season, Sporting News reached out to people from all over the sport – current players, former players, writers, broadcasters, and reception guys. to see how they handled this unprecedented national quarantine.

%MINIFYHTML2a8c5cbab34c3ea24f4231aa7b74cbb118%

The response was outstanding. Insightful Funny. Deep. So many good answers, in fact, that I divided this into two parts. Part 1 ran last week; Part 2 is today.

%MINIFYHTML2a8c5cbab34c3ea24f4231aa7b74cbb119%

MORE: What to Know About MLB's Informed 2020 Plan

Here's our panel, for lack of a better word: Kirby Yates (Padres closer), Luke Voit (Yankees first baseman), Grayson Greiner (Tigers catcher), Jim Leyritz (11-year retired veteran), Len Kasper (Cubs TV game by-play), Billy Bean (MLB vice president and special assistant commissioner), Joe Davis (Dodgers TV play-by-play), Tyler Kepner (New York national baseball writer Times), Jay Jaffe (senior writer for FanGraphs), Anne Rogers (MLB.com Cardinals beat the writer), Jon Sciambi (ESPN announcer), Jordan Shusterman (BBQ Lawns and ChangeUp presenter on DAZN), FP Santangelo (analyst for Nationals TV), Steve Physio (announcer for Royals), Todd Kalas (Astros TV play-by-play), Robert Ford, Astros radio play-by-play) and Ryan Spaeder (baseball author).

Also, the complete MLB Network host Kevin Millar Quarantine questionnaire is here.

A thousand thanks to all those who encouraged me by answering these questions. I really enjoyed reading your responses, and I hope you do too.

1. Have you ever played or covered an event that happened in front of any fans?

Sciambi I aired for the Marlins from 1997 to 2004.

Kepner I've covered spring training intra-school games, and a Gulf Coast League game or two that had no fans, other than family and scouts, stuff like that. But there was never really anything at stake. The contrast of the empty stands and a real and sanctioned game will be jarring, if indeed it is about that.

Physioc: I played an American Legion baseball game in North Platte, Nebraska, in the late 1970s with about ten fans. Suddenly, in the third inning, all ten left and so did the players. I looked from the back of our plywood transmission booth and saw why. A tornado was approaching. He stayed away but we left too.

Santangelo I played in Montreal for 4 years, so yeah. And I've broadcast games at Marlins Park, so yeah. Adrenaline is hard to come by and you must be your own fanatic. Much coffee

Jaffe Only if you play intramural sports in high school and college. I can't think of anything worse than seeing my high school intramural basketball team (the Cheesemen), which was made up of not terribly athletic honors students whose only redeeming feature was that we threw good elbows. We were mediocre, but nobody wanted to play us.

Voit: Minor leagues sometimes? haha

Kasper: The closest parallel would be an early spring training game with little attendance. Or a regular season night game after a long, cold, brutal rain delay. What happens there is that you hear all the fans screaming something. I have never called a game with ZERO fans. It is difficult to call games with few fans since there is no power in the building.

Davis: Not officially, but there were moments in minors when there would be no more than 50 people in the stands. It is disturbing even at that level; I can't imagine how disturbing it would be at the major league level. Will the players be able to hear us? How strange is it going to be when a guy hits a home run in the eighth and we don't have that crescendo out of the crowd? More than one player has told me they think we are underestimating how important the lack of fans will be in the game. Will the boys be able to generate the same type of adrenaline? How about during dog days? Many guys are not sure of those answers.

Ford: In 2004, he was calling games for the Kalamazoo Kings of the Frontier League. They played a series in Ozark, Missouri, against the Springfield / Ozark Ducks, which barely drew 100 people because their stadium was in the middle of nowhere and the community was getting a minor league affiliate team next year. I remember actually turning on my microphone to hear the noise from the crowd, and I felt like I had to speak even more because there was so much silence; There wasn't even much ambient noise from the crowd to fill in the blanks.

Greiner: I don't think I've ever played in front of zero fans. There were definitely games in the minor leagues where we played in front of very few fans, and it certainly is a weird feeling when you're used to the buzz of the crowd and the energy of the fans.

Kalas My first television job after college was in Clearwater, Florida, and we televised some Florida State League games with very few crowds. I have also called some SWAC baseball and basketball games with less than 1,500 in the stands. My memory of those games is once you put on your headphones, it's like any other broadcast and you're locked in the color analyst and producer in your ear. However, at those aforementioned events, there was never an anticipation of large crowds. I think it will feel dramatically different if we have to call the games in an empty Minute Maid Park or other MLB stadiums.

Leyritz I did a TV broadcast of the Caribbean World Series for the TES network. We were in Venezuela but we did not have booths in the stadiums. So Billy Sample and I, as well as Cookie Rojas and his son Victor, we made all the games. We sat in a studio in Lara and watched the games on television and did color and game by game. It was very strange. In the early 90s we weren't very good too, so there were games that felt like nobody was in the stands. Hahaha

Shusterman: Officially played or covered, no, but as a D-III baseball fan, I can assure you that there is a lot of baseball going on with a minimum of fans.

Spaeder: No, but my co-host Holden Kushner covered the "fanless game,quot; of April 29, 2015 in which the Orioles hosted the White Sox, and remember that "the noises in the stadium were so different." You could hear every word as the players cheered on the bench. Sometimes the bat could be heard cutting through the air on a swing. Every word from the referee was audible. It was weird ".

Rogers No, except if you want to count a high school basketball game that I once covered with about 10 people present.

2. What has been your favorite food option during quarantine?

Yachts My choice of food has been all I can do with my Traeger grill: tri-tip, salmon, ribs, pulled pork. I love to grill.

Davis: This has been the best part of the quarantine for us: the opportunity to cook and roast at home. Whatever it is: ribs, breast, whole chickens, pork shoulder, bolognese, we have succeeded. This is something we always enjoy doing, but especially this time of year (in a normal world), we rarely have family meals together. Enjoying the opportunity every night.

Greiner: I think my choice would be any type of sandwich you can think of: grilled cheese, PB,amp;J, ham / cheese, etc.

Bean: I made the leap to commit to a plant-based diet in late December 2019. So actually cooking every meal at home has made it easier to meet my goals. Our main meal to go is pasta, marinara sauce, and ground seitan. We add sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, carrots, onions and garlic. It is healthy and delicious. We do a lot and make leftovers for the next day or two. Sandwiches are a different story … ugh.

Jaffe It's always about pasta, partly because I had a little bit of leftover sauce in the freezer and because I can always find inspiration to do more without worrying if I can get a specific cut of meat during our weekly shopping excursion.

Rogers Ice creams and wine. Do I really need to explain? (Is that printable?) Editor's Note: Heck yeah!

%MINIFYHTML2a8c5cbab34c3ea24f4231aa7b74cbb120%

Santangelo Anything you can grill. I have never cooked so much in my life. They are usually media dinners at this time of year every night, which can be good and bad depending on the stadium. I will not be specific. Most parks try it; some do not.

Spaeder: Buffalo Chicken. I slowly cook about seven pounds at a time. It is easy to reheat and very versatile.

Kepner Nothing too crazy, but my daughters are baking a lot, so I'm eating pretty well.

Kasper: Chipotle burritos have hit the spot probably twice a week. I could eat two pizzas every day, but luckily I realized it would be a terrible idea.

Sciambi Trying to stay a little not fat.

Dillon T. Pickles: Peanuts and Cracker Jacks remind me of baseball and have nothing to do with pickle eating.

Ford: My kitchen has been the favorite food. I have ordered some, but mostly I have eaten food that I have cooked. I have never cooked so much in my life, especially at this time of year.

Leyritz We have been cooking every day: steak, chicken and fish. Simply rotating it day by day. Tri Tip has probably been the choice.

Shusterman: Honestly, I don't have a great answer for this one, I'm just trying to enjoy what's in the house until I have a craving for fast food that I can get through the drive-thru. It is not the most glamorous eating cycle.

3. What is the first thing you will do when you return to the stadium for the first time?

Kepner I'm usually curled up in the work room for opening day at Yankee Stadium, because it's cold and the press box has no windows and I think it's bogus to bustle and freeze during the regular season. But at this point, the first match will surely be on a hot weather day, so I hope it will continue as usual. However, I'm telling you, I plan to watch the games more closely than ever and lower the laptop screen more often.

Yachts When I go back to the ballpark for the first time, I really want to play with my teammates and have a sense of normalcy. Hopefully we can play in front of the fans sooner rather than later. I think once we play again in front of the fans, we will feel that the pandemic is behind us.

Rogers Stand on the field next to the railing, watch batting practice and appreciate that feeling like never before! You are also likely going to buy a cheese pretzel because they are better at baseball stadiums.

Leyritz Hitting the elbow to everyone I see. Our new normal greeting. Hahaha

Greiner: The first thing I'm going to do is smile, because I think everyone is missing baseball like crazy and ready to go back.

Jaffe I'm probably choking on excitement as I walk to the media entrance.

Kasper: Definitely take it all in and be incredibly grateful to resume life as I have known it for the past two decades.

Davis: Smile at the sounds, even if that's just the mitten and the bat that echoes in an empty stadium.

Ford: The first thing I will do is greet all the people I have missed. I will also elbow or hug them, whichever is considered acceptable.

Bean: I will arrive at the stadium very early, I will sit in the front row, close my eyes and listen to the unmistakable sound of the big leagues practicing batting.

Sciambi Just connect with everyone.

Shusterman: I have no idea, but I hope I don't have to wait much longer to find out!

Santangelo The first thing I will do is hug everyone I know and hug everyone I don't know. If someone has a problem, difficult. I can't wait that day

Spaeder: My girlfriend was born in Iran and has only been in the United States for just over two years. I hope to take her to a game and share my love of the game with her … by force if necessary.

4. Did you learn useful or fun tricks during quarantine?

Jaffe I know how to make hand sanitizer and turn an old shirt into a face mask. I hope that within several months both skills will be completely obsolete.

Yachts A useful trick I learned during quarantine was when I was making macaroni and cheese and we realized that we had no milk. We Googled how to make macaroni and cheese without milk and found that you can use sour cream instead. It ended up tasting pretty good!

Dillon T. Pickles: If you print a picture of a clean sink and place it on top of dirty dishes, the problem is solved.

Davis: I perfected some recipes and was able to read fervently. And I also embraced disconnection more frequently, storing my phone for a couple of hours at a time.

Kepner I don't know if it's that much fun, but I'm growing a knob for the first time in 15 years, and now it's coming in gray! It may be time to shave.

Rogers: Supercook.com/#/recipes and makemeacocktail.com/mybar are great websites to find out what you can do for dinner and drinks with the ingredients you already have.

Kasper: Wearing a winter neck warmer as a makeshift mask.

Ford: I have learned that I can train really well at home with little or no equipment, which is good to remember on days when I don't feel like going to the gym.

Bean: I have learned how much I love making a daily to-do list. I don't care how small the task has become, crossing it off the list brings a sense of joy and accomplishment that I value more than ever.

Leyritz I learned how to cook vegan brownies and other vegan desserts for my youngest daughter. And they were actually pretty good.

Spaeder: I learned how to make my own dish detergent. … Other than that, I found out that my girlfriend has a pretty solid arm. She had never played baseball or even thrown a baseball before the days of social distancing and quarantining, and we've been trying to go out there and have a cheat, note: having a cheat, not playing, and after she learned that As properly, his glove goes over his left hand, not his right, and by stepping with his left foot, I learned that he can throw a little. Definitely something we will keep up to date after all this: I have been recounting your efforts on Twitter, which we have enjoyed; She appreciates the support she has received from people, which has been overwhelmingly positive. I laugh at the Twitter coaches trying to correct their mechanics; She laughs at the fools on Twitter who think she grew up throwing rocks. Here is a clip from our most recent catch. If interested, for full feeding, scroll up.

Greiner: I can't think of any life hacks I've learned. I've learned to cook and grill some new things, so I've been trying to improve my cooking skills during this quarantine.

Shusterman: Nah, not particularly, although you probably should! There is still time!