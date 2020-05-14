Minnesota's COVID-19 Job Crisis: A Reality Check – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML12ef2b0363a0eb06b16603dffe7bc6f015%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz loosened some of the COVID-19 restrictions that have closed businesses for months.

That's good news, but it may not be enough to alleviate mass unemployment across the state.

The COVID mayhem stopped Minnesota's booming economy. As of March 16, 656,000 Minnesota workers applied for unemployment benefits, more people than Minneapolis, Rochester, and Duluth combined.

That's enough Vikings fans to fill U.S. Bank Stadium 10 times.

The vast majority of laid-off workers: bars and restaurants, retail stores, and healthcare. They are among the lowest paid workers in the state, who are less likely to pay it.

Minnesota unemployment figures are approaching Great Depression levels, and experts say many of these jobs will not return.

The Minnesota hotel industry legacy has laid off 80% of its workers.

Without quick action, there are predictions that many closed family businesses will never be able to reopen.

The Minnesota Hospitality Association warns, "The economic ripples will be huge for years to come. No industry has been more affected than the hospitality industry and if we do not act now, it is for all of our collective economic risk."

Minnesota is one of the 48 states that cautiously lifts restrictions, even though it has not complied with the White House guidelines for 14 consecutive days of COVID decline cases.

Protests that demand that governors immediately “liberate” the economy? Doctors say it means more infections. And economists predict that unemployment levels will remain high for the rest of 2020

and most of 2021.

Wisconsin reports that more than half a million workers, 511,567, have applied for unemployment benefits related to the closure of the coronavirus.

