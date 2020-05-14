Minnesota retailers prepare for customers when housewife order expires next week – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of Minnesota retailers are preparing to open their doors next week, but shopping will be very different.

%MINIFYHTMLf68c2127e4ae1233f14b0456b4d6028b19%

All retail stores, shopping malls and other companies have to implement a COVID-19 readiness plan to reopen. It must include social distancing guidelines for workers and customers, and stores can have a maximum capacity of 50% at any time.

"I'm excited, but you know I said it's stressful," said Meg Brownson.

At Alfresco Casual Living in downtown Stillwater, owner Meg Brownson will have her employees wear masks.

They have installed plexiglass at the checkout counter. There will also be some masks and hand sanitizers available to customers, but a mask is not required.

"I have a lot of signage that will come later today that will go through the store and I have a small kitchen for employees and that door will be open," Brownson explained. "There will be a sign saying that hand washing is available to the public."

On the west side of town, Bluebird Boutique in Edina will also open on Monday, but will have the option for customers to shop by appointment during certain hours.

Like Alfresco, they will also continue to make deliveries and deliveries.

%MINIFYHTMLf68c2127e4ae1233f14b0456b4d6028b20%

"It's really just about making the customer, our employees feel comfortable. And whatever they want, we're going to do it," said Sacha Martin, co-owner of Bluebird Boutique.

But not everyone who can open it chooses it.

In-person projects at Hopkins will be closed for public workshops until September, but will allow smaller private workshops this summer and will continue DIY projects to take home.

Brownson says he is concerned about a possible second wave in the fall that could force another shutdown.

"I can't even think about what would happen because I don't know how long it could go," added Brownson.

Bluebird Boutique is using Venmo as a contactless payment option.

Restaurants and gyms cannot open until June 1 under the governor's plan.