Michael Rapaport shows his support for Jordyn Woods as he beats Khloe Kardashian

The outspoken actor makes it public that he is on the team Jordyn when he suggests the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; to & # 39; stop Faking Jacks and apologize to Jordyn & # 39 ;.

Khloe Kardashian recently made headlines after publicly shutting down rumors she was pregnant with her ex-dad and baby Tristan Thompson. As expected, his post on Twitter gained a lot of attention and one of them came from an open conversation. Michael Rapaport.

In one of his tweets on Wednesday, May 13, Khloe wrote: "I don't go to social media much these days. And this is one of the main reasons I stay away. The sick and painful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. "

Michael replied to the tweet, recalling the "keeping up with the Kardashians"star that she used to go to social platforms often." You are here all day every day, maybe with them, Burner Accounts, but you are here, "he wrote, and then made it public that he was on the team. Jordyn Woods as he suggested to the mother of one to "stop Faking Jacks and apologize to Jordyn".

Other Internet users agreed with Michael on this. "They literally wanted to end the young woman's life and bag. The hypocrisy of those women. I wish they would apply the same energy when Kylie arrived with tyga!! "One of them pointed out.

However, some others pleaded to differ. "Either he's with Tristan or not, I don't think he should apologize to Jordyn," said Khloe, a fan. "Her betrayal hurts more because she was considered one of her sisters and what she did was not right. And the people who say she needs to apologize have apparently never been betrayed. Because the reaction to that is not good."

This is not the first time that Michael has been critical of the Kardashians. When Kim Kardashian and Taylor SwiftThe feud was rekindled in March, he publicly criticized Kim in a cursed Twitter tirade.

"Kim Kardashian, KK, Koko, whoever you are, f ** k is you. No one cares. No one cares about these fools ** with you and Taylor Swift … The only one still talking is you. Do you think that Are we stupid? The only reason you're talking is because your show will premiere on Thursday and you're under-promoting your show without promoting it, "he said in a video.

"Why are you worried about the rankings? We have nothing to do. We have nothing to do. We will all be home and see it, whether we want it or not," said the comedian. additional. "We will see you, your mother and your galavant sisters with your rotating body parts."