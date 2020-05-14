Michael Rapaport roasts Khloe Kardashian after ranting about pregnancy rumors on Twitter

Michael Rapaport roasted Khloe Kardashian on Twitter after she released a series of tweets, criticizing her fans and the media for fueling reports that she was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, again.

"I don't go to social platforms much these days. And this is one of the main reasons I stay away," Khloe writes. "The sick and painful things people say. I dislike so many things I'm seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you say about me through A RUMOR! I've seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about a false story about myself. And if it were true … it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS." continued.

And she didn't stop there: "It's funny how demanding and selective some can be with who and how you feel that others should live their lives. I think people should focus on their own lives / families, put energy into improving the terrifying world that we are currently living and try to project positivity instead of evil. "

Rapaport responded to her emotional tweets, telling her to apologize to Jordyn Woods.