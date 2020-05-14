Michael Buble and his wife fear for their lives as they receive death threats amid false abuse allegations

WENN

The singer of & # 39; I haven't met you yet & # 39; He and his wife Luisana Lopilato reportedly receive violent threats on the Internet after a viral video where he apparently caught her.

Up News Info –

Michael Buble He and his wife were attacked by angry fans after a video showing the singer elbowing his wife during a live chat on Instagram sparked controversy.

%MINIFYHTML688049b6f5c192eb695487b0282c3ade17%

The Canadian singer appeared alongside Luisana Lopilato on the social media site to chat with fans in April 2020, and many were concerned when he seemed to interrupt her and then grab her at one point, in a clip that has since gone viral.

Speaking on an Argentine television program "IntrudersLuisana revealed that while the beloved couple received a lot of support for the stories surrounding the event, which the Home singer's representatives previously called "a failed cyber bullying effort," there was also a lot of hatred.

"We received a lot of love from the people, but you would not believe the number of people who sent me photos with weapons saying that they were going to kill Mike when he arrived in Argentina, photos of knives of people laughing and saying that they were going to cut off his fingers, Leave us a bomb or hit him, "she said, adding:" It scared me and I still feel a little scared. "

%MINIFYHTML688049b6f5c192eb695487b0282c3ade18%

Luisana added: "It is not pleasant to receive death threats. There were many threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them, but I am concerned for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened."

"It also caused Mike a lot of pain. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working," he continued. "He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo of Argentina of a young man with a gun and the warning: & # 39; This is what you will get when you come here! & # 39; "

Insisting once again, the father of three had never been aggressive towards her and had been victims of a "fake news" campaign, Luisana concluded: "Mike is a gentleman who is always concerned with trying to make me even happier than I'm already "