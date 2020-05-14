MGM George Miller Three thousand years of longing Idris Elba Tilda Swinton – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has landed another major project, acquiring North American rights to that led by George Miller Three thousand years of longing. The drama starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Miller wrote the script and is producing with Doug Mitchell.

Miller said: “This movie has been boiling in the back of my mind for some time. If we can make it, I think we have the ingredients for something unusually tasty. ”

Michael De Luca, President of MGM Film Group and Pamela Abdy, President of MGM Film Group, expressed: “We are delighted to be working with George and Doug on their next film, and we are especially excited to be part of the radical and timeless world that George has created. This unique and original film, made by one of the best storytellers in the world, will be something really special for the audience that goes to the cinema. "

The film is expected to be shot in Australia, London and Istanbul.

For De Luca and Abdy, this becomes the latest acquisition of a major project for MGM. Others include Thai cave rescue drama Thirteen lives with Ron Howard directing, the Gucci movie with director Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga, The Martian new author Andy Weir Ave Maria Project, Dog with Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin, and Dark Harvest with David Slade The turbocharged studio has been present at all major recent material auctions.

Miller hoped to start production in March of the film, before the pandemic wiped out all Hollywood productions. CAA Media Finance managed the distribution rights for North America and China, this after FilmNation sold out on the walls of international territories in 2018 AFM.

Miller has been circumspect in the plot of the film, which will be his follow-up to the nomination for Best Film. Mad Max: Fury Road.

This is what he said to Up News Info last December:

"Look, I'm happy to talk about the new movie in a very elliptical way, but I've always felt that if you talk about these movies before they are completed, you get them wrong," he told Up News Info. "And ultimately, until it's done, you don't know what it is. I see the title of this movie as a riddle, and it's more or less basically a two-player game, even though it's much more complex than that. Tilda and Idris are the two characters at the center of this thing. I can't even decide what genre it is, to be honest. And that's a good thing. I like to think these days that to get a chance for them to people realize what you're doing, without being too extravagant, your movie must be especially familiar. That's the term I use. The public is looking for that, something that seems fresh and atypical. In this case, every time I think Oh, it's this kind of movie, I say yes, but it's also that kind of movie. I hope that translates to people feeling that what we're trying to do is interesting.

“I can tell you one thing; is not (other Path of Fury), "he said." It is a film that is very visual, but is almost the opposite of Path of Fury. It is almost all interior and there is a lot of conversation in it. There are action scenes, but they are fleeting and I guess you could say it's the antiMad Max. "

How did Miller get to Elba and Swinton?

"It came out of the characters as they are written," he said. “I met them both at some events at separate times and the moment I was able to speak to them, suddenly they just entered the roles. I was really very happy that they were available and interested and that they responded very well to the material. I hope they are doing something very different from what any of them has done before. I know I'm being a bit puzzling, but I don't want to say more about the content of the movie. "

If the title is a puzzle, it is something that Miller has long mistaken.

"I guess I'm connected to the story in some way, and for me what happens is the stories accumulate in your head and sound," said Miller. "It becomes rather Darwinian, the survival of the fittest: those who have the fullest promise are those who survive. This story I've been working on and thinking about for at least 15 years. There would always be several of these stories on my mind and it's interesting, the ones that tend to disappear and why they fall. Those who are more insistent tend to be because they tick many boxes and organically do many things. "

Like what?

"The best way I can say it is that I really like stories where there is a lot of iceberg under the tip," said Miller. "Too often a story can be quite dazzling, but it's surprising how quickly you can forget about it. I must say, going back to Mad Max: Fury RoadThat was what satisfied me the most. For a movie like that, it could have been read only on the surface. It was very, very difficult to have a lot of subtext and exposure while I was running. That was the formal exercise for that movie and I was very happy when people started reading a lot of things underneath that movie. They saw the allegory. I think that's why the movie had traction to the extent that it did. That is my hope in this movie even though you never know until it comes out and people tell you what the movie is. "

Miller is represented by CAA. Elba is represented by WME. Swinton is represented by UTA.