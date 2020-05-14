Merkel is "outraged,quot; by the Russian hack but struggles to respond

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel used strong words on Wednesday to condemn a "outrageous,quot; cyberattack by Russia's foreign intelligence service in the German Parliament, including her personal email account. Russia, he said, was following "a hybrid war strategy."
But when asked how Berlin intended to deal with recent revelations involving the Russians, Merkel was less forthcoming.
"We always reserve the right to take action," he said in Parliament, and immediately added: "However, I will continue to fight for a good relationship with Russia, because I believe there are every reason to always continue these diplomatic efforts." "
Germany and Merkel may be furious at what they see as the increasingly daring activities of Russian spies on German territory, ranging from toxic disinformation campaigns to cyber attacks and the Daylight murder of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park. But even when patience with President Vladimir V. Putin is wearing thin, officials are struggling to find a good way to respond.
It is another chapter in a German-Russian relationship that is close but complicated and contradictory.
Ms Merkel has been one of the toughest leaders in Europe when it comes to Russia, demanding a firm line to maintain economic sanctions against Moscow after the The invasion of Ukraine in 2014 despite some setbacks in other capitals and at home.
But he has also worked hard to keep the lines open to Moscow. The two countries have many economic ties, especially in the energy market, and a considerable faction in German politics believes that Russia should be a major partner.
Ms Merkel also needs Russia's help on various geopolitical fronts of Syria and Libya to Ukraine; On Wednesday, when the chancellor condemned the cyber attack in parliament, Dmitry Kozak, Putin's key man in Ukraine, was able to land in Berlin to converse despite the travel ban, illustrating the complexities of the German-Russian relationship. .
The cyber attack on the German Bundestag, the lower house of Parliament, took place in May 2015, diverting approximately 16 gigabytes of data and paralyzing the entire network for several days.
Intelligence officials had long suspected that Russian operatives were behind the attack, but it took them five years to collect the evidence, which was presented in a report submitted to Ms. Merkel's office last week.
Authorities say the report traced the attack on the same group of Russian hackers that attacked the Democratic Party during the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign.
The F.B.I. Two years ago issued an arrest warrant for Dmitriy Sergeyevich Badin, a member of the hacker group known as APT 28, or "Fancy Bear,quot;, which is attached to the Russian foreign intelligence service, known as G.R.U.
Last week, Germany's federal prosecutor's office issued its own arrest warrant for Badin, a youth-looking 29-year-old boy who German officials believed worked for a department within G.R.U. called Center 85.
"I am very pleased that the investigations have led to the federal prosecutor putting a specific person on the wanted list," Merkel told lawmakers on Wednesday. "I take these things very seriously because I think a very good investigation has been carried out."
In her comments, the chancellor was also surprisingly frank about her frustration with Russia.
"On the one hand, I try to improve relations with Russia on a daily basis, and when, on the other hand, we see that there is strong evidence that the Russian forces are operating in that way, then we are working in a tension field, which is something that, despite the desire for good relations with Russia, I cannot completely erase from my heart, "said Merkel.
"That is unpleasant," he said. "It also seems outrageous to me."
Ms. Merkel's parliamentary email account is not used by her, so authorities say hackers likely have not stolen private or confidential emails.
Ms. Merkel has been the victim of communications sabotage by a foreign power before. When the chancellor found out in 2013 that she The National Security Agency intervened the cell phone, after a leak from N.S.A. Documents from a former contractor, Edward J. Snowden, caused deep tensions with Washington, while Barack Obama was President.
At the time, Merkel struggled to strike a balance between appeasing a German public outraged by what she considered a reckless disregard by Americans for the sanctity of their personal data, and the need to continue to support crucial cooperation between the security of Both countries. services.
With Russia, Germany faces a different balancing act. For years, Merkel and Putin have been on opposite sides of a culture war, in which the chancellor has been celebrated as a defender of Western liberal values and the Russian president as an icon of illiberal backlash.
As such, Germany's democracy has been the target of very different types of Russian intelligence operations, officials say. In December 2016, 900,000 Germans lost access to the internet and phone services after a cyber attack tracked to Russia.
That same year, when Merkel welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees, a news story that a 13-year-old Russian-German girl had been kidnapped and raped by immigrants in Germany quickly spread on Russian-language news channels. Outrage at an alleged cover-up sparked protests by members of Germany's Russian-speaking minority across the country, shocking German politicians.
German police officers later demonstrated that the crime never occurred. But the damage was done.
Merkel said on Wednesday that Russia was waging war on multiple levels, including disinformation campaigns, "which we must take into account and cannot ignore."
Following the latest news about the Russian hack, the momentum for some form of response is growing, authorities said. But for now it is unclear when and how Berlin will act.
The government could either summon the Russian ambassador or expel Russian diplomats, as it did in December after the federal prosecutor's office said it suspected the Russian state was behind last year's assassination in Berlin. But that would surely induce Moscow to send German diplomats home as well, weakening Berlin's network within Russia.
Other options include using European Union sanctions against cyber attackers, imposing asset freezes and travel bans on certain people, or pressuring Moscow to withdraw some of its many spies in Berlin. German authorities believe that a third of the diplomats registered at the Russian Embassy in Berlin work for G.R.U.